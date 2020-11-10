 Skip to main content
Salpointe Catholic Lancers crack AIA's first Open Division rankings

Salpointe Catholic's Antonio Martinez (1) celebrates with teammates while running back to the side line during the second half of their game at Salpointe Catholic High School, 1545 E. Copper St., in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 23, 2020. 

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The Salpointe Catholic Lancers are on track to punching another ticket to the Open Division state championship bracket. 

The midseason rankings, which features the top eight high school football programs in Arizona regardless of division, was announced by the Arizona Interscholastic Association Tuesday morning.

Salpointe Catholic (4-0) checked in at No. 4, just behind last season's Open Division champion Chandler (5-0), Goodyear Desert Edge (6-0) and Chandler Hamilton (5-0). The back half of the first Open Division ranking includes Peoria Sunrise Mountain, Peoria Liberty, Casa Grande and Phoenix Sunnyslope. 

Salpointe Catholic handed Casa Grande its first and only loss of the season in the season opener on Oct. 2. Since then, the Cougars have won four consecutive games. 

The Lancers have wins over Casa Grande, Sierra Vista Buena, Gilbert Campo Verde and Glendale Mountain Ridge in Eric Rogers' first year as head coach. 

Here's a complete look at the Open Division rankings: 

1. Chandler (5-0)

2. Desert Edge (6-0)

3. Hamilton (6-0)

4. Salpointe Catholic (4-0)

5. Sunrise Mountain (4-2)

6. Liberty (4-2)

7. Casa Grande (4-1)

8. Sunnyslope (4-0)

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

