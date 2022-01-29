 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salpointe Catholic QB Treyson Bourguet commits to Western Michigan

Salpointe Catholic QB Treyson Bourguet commits to Western Michigan

120321-tuc-spt-salpointe-p2

Senior quarterback Treyson Bourguet is the Class 5A Southern Region player of the year. Bourguet is committed to Western Michigan's 2022 recruiting class. 

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

For the next chapter of his football and academic career, Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet will be a Western Michigan Bronco. 

The Tucson native and former Arizona Wildcats commit pledged to Western Michigan over Ohio, BYU and UConn Saturday evening at his home.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound Bourguet also received interest from Washington State, but the Class 5A Southern Region Player of the Year was never officially offered. After deliberation, Bourguet selected Western Michigan before Wednesday's National Signing Day. 

"It was a really big decision for me," Bourguet told the Star. "What made me know that I was going to be a Bronco was when I learned more about the academics and the business school that Western Michigan offers. They've had one of the top business schools in the nation over the last 14 years. I want to make sure I get a high-level education and can do something with it."

An emotional Salpointe Catholic's Treyson Bourguet, 3, talks with fellow teammate Anthony Wilhite, 21, after the Class 5A State Championship between the Salpointe Catholic Lancers and the Scottsdale Horizon Huskies at Sun Devil Stadium in Temp, Ariz. on Dec. 10th, 2021. 

Added Bourguet: "There's a bunch of big-time companies based in Kalamazoo, so I have connections that I can make outside of football."

Western Michigan is coached by former Bronco Tim Lester, who quarterbacked WMU from 1996-99, and it plays in the Mid-American Conference, which also has programs in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and New York. Western Michigan finished last in the MAC West standings, but went 8-5 in 2021 and capped off the season with a 52-24 win over Nevada in the Quick Lane Bowl.

"The conference, the MAC, that's some good football," said Bourguet.

"I know it's far from home, but I'm just excited to play against the top athletes in the nation." 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

