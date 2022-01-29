Salpointe Catholic QB Treyson Bourguet commits to Western Michigan

For the next chapter of his football and academic career, Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet will be a Western Michigan Bronco.

The Tucson native and former Arizona Wildcats commit pledged to Western Michigan over Ohio, BYU and UConn Saturday evening at his home.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 195-pound Bourguet also received interest from Washington State, but the Class 5A Southern Region Player of the Year was never officially offered. After deliberation, Bourguet selected Western Michigan before Wednesday's National Signing Day.

"It was a really big decision for me," Bourguet told the Star. "What made me know that I was going to be a Bronco was when I learned more about the academics and the business school that Western Michigan offers. They've had one of the top business schools in the nation over the last 14 years. I want to make sure I get a high-level education and can do something with it."

Added Bourguet: "There's a bunch of big-time companies based in Kalamazoo, so I have connections that I can make outside of football."