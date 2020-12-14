Salpointe Catholic QB Treyson Bourguet decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Arizona continues to experience the side effects of firing head coach Kevin Sumlin.

The Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class was wiped clean on Monday after Salpointe Catholic star quarterback Treyson Bourguet re-opened his recruitment. Four-star '22 Chandler wide receiver Kyion Grayes also decommitted from the UA on Monday.

"With the recent changes in regards to the coaching staff at Arizona, I have decided to take some time to reflect and re-open my recruitment," Bourguet tweeted. "No love has been lost for the great University of Arizona."

The 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound Bourguet, who's rated as a three-star quarterback, also holds offers Louisville, Colorado, NC State, Maryland and Oregon State, among others.