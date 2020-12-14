Salpointe Catholic QB Treyson Bourguet decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Arizona continues to experience the side effects of firing head coach Kevin Sumlin.
The Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class was wiped clean on Monday after Salpointe Catholic star quarterback Treyson Bourguet re-opened his recruitment. Four-star '22 Chandler wide receiver Kyion Grayes also decommitted from the UA on Monday.
Thank you for everything @CoachSumlin @NzoneFootball ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpWyENmeBz— Treyson Bourguet (@treysonbourguet) December 15, 2020
"With the recent changes in regards to the coaching staff at Arizona, I have decided to take some time to reflect and re-open my recruitment," Bourguet tweeted. "No love has been lost for the great University of Arizona."
The 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound Bourguet, who's rated as a three-star quarterback, also holds offers Louisville, Colorado, NC State, Maryland and Oregon State, among others.
Bourguet is the latest Tucsonan to step away from the UA football program. Wide receiver and former Mountain View High School standout Stanley Berryhill announced on Twitter his intentions to enter the transfer portal following Sumlin's dismissal. Ex-Sabino star and wide receiver Drew Dixon opted out of the final two games of the season, although he hasn't officially left the program.
Luckily for Arizona, Bourguet said he "will continue to keep the new staff involved in my recruitment." The Wildcats haven't fared well recently in attracting Salpointe Catholic Lancers to the UA, and missed out on All-American running back Bijan Robinson (Texas), All-American safety Lathan Ransom (Ohio State), offensive tackle Jonah Miller (Oregon), guard Bruno Fina (UCLA) and offensive lineman Matteo Mele (Washington).
