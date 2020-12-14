 Skip to main content
Salpointe Catholic QB Treyson Bourguet decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Salpointe Catholic QB Treyson Bourguet decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet (3) walks off the field after getting sacked against Hamilton during their Open Division semi-final game in Chandler, Saturday, Dec, 5, 2020.

 Darryl Webb / for the Arizona Daily Star

Arizona continues to experience the side effects of firing head coach Kevin Sumlin. 

The Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class was wiped clean on Monday after Salpointe Catholic star quarterback Treyson Bourguet re-opened his recruitment. Four-star '22 Chandler wide receiver Kyion Grayes also decommitted from the UA on Monday. 

"With the recent changes in regards to the coaching staff at Arizona, I have decided to take some time to reflect and re-open my recruitment," Bourguet tweeted. "No love has been lost for the great University of Arizona." 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound Bourguet, who's rated as a three-star quarterback, also holds offers Louisville, Colorado, NC State, Maryland and Oregon State, among others. 

Bourguet is the latest Tucsonan to step away from the UA football program. Wide receiver and former Mountain View High School standout Stanley Berryhill announced on Twitter his intentions to enter the transfer portal following Sumlin's dismissal. Ex-Sabino star and wide receiver Drew Dixon opted out of the final two games of the season, although he hasn't officially left the program. 

Luckily for Arizona, Bourguet said he "will continue to keep the new staff involved in my recruitment." The Wildcats haven't fared well recently in attracting Salpointe Catholic Lancers to the UA, and missed out on All-American running back Bijan Robinson (Texas), All-American safety Lathan Ransom (Ohio State), offensive tackle Jonah Miller (Oregon), guard Bruno Fina (UCLA) and offensive lineman Matteo Mele (Washington). 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

