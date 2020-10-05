Salpointe Catholic's 'thunder and lightning' rushing attack hopes to build on Bijan Robinson's legacy

Although Robinson was amidst one of the most historic seasons in Arizona high school football history, he ensured the up-and-coming running backs were mentored by him. Robinson became an extension of Salpointe's coaches for the younger players.

"I've learned so much from Bijan that I can't even put it into words," said Cordero. "He's an amazing role model and an amazing person. He's Bijan, that's all you can say."

Most importantly, Cordero adopted some of Robinson's work ethic and attention to detail, whether it was in games, practice or the weight room.

"They got to see Bijan work first hand," Neveleff said. "So when David first came over as a sophomore, he was a speedy (running) back, but he had to learn how to work the Salpointe way. The first day wasn't easy for him, but he kept chugging along and proved to be valuable for us his sophomore and junior year. As a senior, he demands me as his coach to coach him how I would with Bijan and nothing less."

As for Wilhite, Neveleff compared his multi-dimensional skillset to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Last season, Wilhite appeared in seven games as a sophomore for the Lancers and rushed for 249 yards and two touchdowns.