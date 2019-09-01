As the NFL regular season approaches, teams across the league made cuts for their 53-man roster. Undrafted safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was included in the roster cuts, but the former Arizona Wildcat signed to the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad.
Flannigan-Fowles joined wide receiver Malik Henry, strong safety Marcell Harris, linebacker Elijah Lee, tight end Daniel Helm, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, guard Ross Reynolds and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga as the latest additions to San Francisco's practice squad. Ex-UA wide receiver Shawn Poindexter was waived by the Niners last week after he tore his ACL in a preseason game against Denver.
Flannigan-Fowles, a Tucson native and Mountain View High School product, played both safety and linebacker during San Francisco's training camp. In four preseason games, Flannigan-Fowles recorded one tackle and an interception in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
First NFL pick for @Dflann12 🙌 #LACvsSF pic.twitter.com/iRhISy8Jru— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 30, 2019
Flannigan-Fowles becomes the latest Wildcat to join an NFL practice. Currently, there are five ex-Wildcats signed to a team: Nick Foles (Jaguars), Will Parks (Broncos), Dane Cruikshank (Titans), Reggie Gilbert (Titans) and Brooks Reed (Cardinals).
Week One of the NFL regular season begins on Thursday.