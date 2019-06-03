Dick Tomey, winningest Arizona football coach, dies at 80

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2010, file photo, former Arizona football head coach Dick Tomey, is seen back in Arizona Stadium for the 1st time since 2000, jokes on the sidelines before the NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Tucson, Ariz. Tomey, the winningest football coach in University of Arizona history, died Friday night, May 10, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. He was 80. Tomey was 183-145-7 overall in 20 years as head coach at Hawaii, Arizona and San Jose State. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in December.

 John Miller

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose State and Hawaii will play for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy in honor of the former coach who died last month.

The schools announced plans Monday to award the trophy to the winner of the game between the two schools where Tomey used to coach. Hawaii hosts San Jose State on Nov. 9 in a Mountain West contest.

Tomey spent 10 years as Hawaii's head coach from 1977-86 and helped establish the team as a Division I program. He coached at San Jose State from 2005-09, revitalizing a struggling program. He spent 14 years at Arizona in between those two stops and had a 183-145-7 career record.

Tomey died May 10 at the age of 80 after a battle with lung cancer.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags