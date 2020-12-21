San Jose State's Brent Brennan sidesteps query about Arizona job; Ken Niumatalolo says "there's nothing" to rumors linking him to UA

San Jose State coach Brent Brennan, considered a top candidate for the vacancy at Arizona, delicately sidestepped a question on that topic while speaking to Tucson media to preview the upcoming Arizona Bowl.

Undefeated SJSU is set to face Ball State in the Dec. 31 game at Arizona Stadium. Brennan was asked if he’s had any contact with UA officials about the opening.

“Anytime you win, there's going to be those questions. Those things are going to come up,” said Brennan, who worked under legendary Wildcats coach Dick Tomey at the UA and San Jose State. “People in the athletics world, in the media world, all want to try and find something to talk about. ...

“When those conversations start, it's really a reflection of what's happening here at San Jose State; it's a reflection of what's happening with the players and what this team has accomplished, which has just been, in my opinion. nothing short of exceptional. So it's pretty cool to be a part of that and to see this team come as far as we have.”