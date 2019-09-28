Playing without Khalil Tate and J.J. Taylor, the Arizona Wildcats trail UCLA 7-6 at halftime of their game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
Tate and Taylor – Arizona’s starting quarterback and tailback – were scratched because of injuries. Tate hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter against Texas Tech two weeks ago. Taylor injured his right ankle in the second quarter.
With Tate out, freshman Grant Gunnell made his first career start. The coaching staff hasn’t coddled him. Gunnell has completed 17 of 29 passes for 170 yards. Arizona has run the ball only 13 times.
Mistakes killed the Wildcats for much of the first half. On their first possession, usually reliable receive Cedric Peterson dropped a pass. On their second, a pair of penalties stalled the drive.
By that point, UCLA had a 7-0 lead. The Bruins marched 85 yards in 12 plays on their opening series. Arizona hadn’t faced a true dual-threat quarterback this season, and it showed. Scrambles of 26 and 14 yards by Dorian Thompson-Robinson – the latter on third-and-11 – were the key plays on the drive. Thompson-Robinson finished it with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Matt Lynch.
The UA defense bounced back on UCLA’s next possession. Chip Kelly elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Bruins’ 36-yard line. Joshua Kelly tried to leap over a pile of players, but Kylan Wilborn and several teammates stopped him short.
Arizona appeared to have a first down in the red zone on the next possession, but Stanley Berryhill III, trying to gain extra yardage, got tackled 2 yards short at the UCLA 16. Lucas Havrisik missed a 34-yard field goal attempt on the first play of the second quarter.
The Arizona defense, coming off its best performance of the season against Texas Tech on Sept. 14, came up big again on the next drive. Lorenzo Burns, who also missed last year’s UCLA game, intercepted Thompson-Robinson.
Burns’ third interception of the season led to Havrisik’s 40-yard field goal. An unforced error – this time a holding penalty on center Josh McCauley – derailed that drive as well.
After a three-and-out – keyed by Colin Schooler’s tackle for loss on third-and-2 – the Wildcats again drove for a field goal. Havrisik hit that one from 41 yards. A 28-yard run by Nathan Tilford put Arizona within scoring range.