Scooby Wright's post-football life includes martial arts, firefighting academy

A: “It was an outlet for me when I was playing football. When I was with the Cardinals and even the Browns, I was doing muay thai during off-days, and it was just my outlet. It was one of those where it was natural and I could say, ‘Hey, I want to do this.’ I actually started (firefighting) academy last week, and my main goal is to get that done.”

What inspired you to become a firefighter?

A: “When I was playing for the (Arizona) Hotshots (of the AAF), one of the most emotional things I’ve ever experienced was when we had our first home game, there was a halftime show and we were running out onto the field, and there was a line of families across the field from sideline-to-sideline. I remember thinking, ‘What are these people doing on the field? What’s going on? We have a game going on.’ As we got closer, I realized it was the 19 family members from those who were fallen from the Granite Mountain Hotshots. I realized it was them commemorating and the memorial. That’s what kind of started the fuse, and it’s a pretty great job. You have to be an elite person and a different individual to go and want to do that.”

What are your thoughts on what Jedd Fisch has done since taking over as head coach of the UA?

A: “As soon as Jedd Fisch got hired, I sent a message on Twitter saying, ‘Hey, congrats.’ He gave me his cell phone number and I called it, but his wife answered it. He accidentally gave me his wife’s cell phone number, and it was really awkward. So, I called the number and said, ‘Hey, this is Scooby Wright,’ and she goes, ‘Hi, this is Ambur Fisch, uh, how did you get this number?’ I said, ‘I think your husband gave me the wrong number,’ so it was awkward. But coach Brandon Sanders reached out to me about sending me some old pictures that were hanging up in the facility, and he was very upset when I told him that Arizona never gave me a framed jersey, because I left as an underclassman. But he said he was going to take care of that, which is pretty cool.”

