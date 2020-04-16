Scottie Young Jr. enters transfer portal, and the Arizona Wildcats' secondary is now a primary concern

The most experienced returning safeties are senior Jarrius Wallace, who has nine career starts, and junior Christian Young, who has eight. Redshirt junior Rhedi Short has yet to appear in a game. Sophomore Jaxen Turner played in six games last year before his season ended because of injury.

Arizona didn’t sign any full-time safeties in its 2020 recruiting class. However, graduate transfer Brenden Schooler has experience at the position and has expressed interest in playing both ways at receiver and safety. That task could become more difficult with a condensed offseason.

Incoming freshman Majon Wright played receiver and safety in high school and is the younger brother of former NFL safety Major Wright and current Alabama DB Daniel Wright. The Wildcats also could move a cornerback to safety after adding two corners in their ’20 signing class.

When the newcomers arrive on campus remains to be seen. The start of the ’20 season is in jeopardy while the U.S. practicing social distancing amid the pandemic.