Scottsdale Saguaro edge rusher Tristan Monday decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Arizona's 2022 football recruiting class has a case of the Mondays.

The Wildcats lost three-star Scottsdale Saguaro edge rusher Tristan Monday, who flipped his commitment from the UA to Wisconsin, on Monday, according to both 247 Sports and Rivals.

"I was excited," Monday told 247 Sports. "I've been talking to the coaches — Wisconsin was the first school I started talking to in my freshman year. It was cool to have them back in the mix."

The 6-foot-4-inch, 240-pound Monday, an outside linebacker and defensive end, is rated by 247 Sports as the 77th-best linebacker nationally in the '22 recruiting class. He was one of Arizona's first recruits following the hiring of Jedd Fisch. Stovall was one of five in-state commits, along with Chandler Hamilton offensive lineman Grayson Stovall and defensive end Russell Davis, Phoenix Brophy tight end Tyler Powell and Chandler defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson.

Arizona currently has 15 commits for '22, which ranks third in the Pac-12.

