Scottsdale Saguaro edge rusher Tristan Monday decommits from Arizona Wildcats

Scottsdale Saguaro defensive end Tristan Monday picked the UA over offers from Baylor, Colorado, Florida State and Iowa State in March, but will instead play for the Wisconsin Badgers. 

 Rob Schumacher, The Arizona Republic

Arizona's 2022 football recruiting class has a case of the Mondays. 

The Wildcats lost three-star Scottsdale Saguaro edge rusher Tristan Monday, who flipped his commitment from the UA to Wisconsin, on Monday, according to both 247 Sports and Rivals

"I was excited," Monday told 247 Sports. "I've been talking to the coaches — Wisconsin was the first school I started talking to in my freshman year. It was cool to have them back in the mix."

The 6-foot-4-inch, 240-pound Monday, an outside linebacker and defensive end, is rated by 247 Sports as the 77th-best linebacker nationally in the '22 recruiting class. He was one of Arizona's first recruits following the hiring of Jedd Fisch. Stovall was one of five in-state commits, along with Chandler Hamilton offensive lineman Grayson Stovall and defensive end Russell Davis, Phoenix Brophy tight end Tyler Powell and Chandler defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson. 

Arizona currently has 15 commits for '22, which ranks third in the Pac-12. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

