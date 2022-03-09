Sean McVay, coach of Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams, to participate in UA coaching clinic

One of the best coaches in football is coming to Tucson to participate in a clinic later this month.

Sean McVay, coach of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, will participate in Arizona’s “Be a P.R.O. Coaching Clinic” on March 25-26, the program announced Wednesday.

The clinic is for youth, high school and college coaches. Other special guests include former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, Philadelphia Eagles strength coach Ted Rath and Dallas Cowboys special-teams coordinator John Fassel.