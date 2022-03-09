 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sean McVay, coach of Super Bowl champion L.A. Rams, to participate in UA coaching clinic
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

 Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP

One of the best coaches in football is coming to Tucson to participate in a clinic later this month.

Sean McVay, coach of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, will participate in Arizona’s “Be a P.R.O. Coaching Clinic” on March 25-26, the program announced Wednesday.

The clinic is for youth, high school and college coaches. Other special guests include former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, Philadelphia Eagles strength coach Ted Rath and Dallas Cowboys special-teams coordinator John Fassel.

UA coach Jedd Fisch worked under McVay with the Rams in 2018 and ’19. They reached the Super Bowl after the ’18 season and won it this past season. McVay’s .679 regular-season winning percentage ranks 10th all time (minimum 50 games).

The costs for the clinic range from $95 for individual coaches to $500 for groups of six or seven. The clinic includes meals, a guest social and access to Arizona’s spring football practices on those dates.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

