Seattle-area linebacker DJ Fryar commits to Arizona Wildcats on Fourth of July

The Arizona Wildcats added yet another defensive player to its 2021 football recruiting class on Saturday, when three-star inside linebacker DJ Fryar committed to the UA on the Fourth of July, which is also his parents' wedding anniversary. 

Fryar, the Tacoma, Washington native, selected Arizona over Boise State, Washington State, Fresno State, Nevada, Air Force and Army.

 The 6-foot-3-inch, 205-pound Fryar is rated by 247Sports as the 53rd-best inside linebacker for the '21 recruiting class. As a junior at Steilacoom High School, Fryar recorded 87 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 10 games.  

Fryar is the 12th commitment for the Wildcats' defensive-heavy recruiting class. Arizona currently has eight defensive commits, including five linebackers: Fryar, three-star New Orleans outside linebacker Kolbe Cage, three-star Texas linebacker Jackson Bailey, three-star Illinois linebacker Matthew Weerts and three-star Southern California linebacker-safety hybrid Cole Batson. 

In just over a month, Arizona has picked up nine of its 12 commits for the upcoming recruiting cycle. 

Here are highlights of Fryar from the 2019 season, courtesy of his Hudl account: 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

