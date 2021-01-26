Seeking the next Gronk: Jedd Fisch is determined to revive the tight end position at Arizona

When he officially announced the addition of Paopao to the staff, Fisch said: “Jordan has been an unbelievable developer of talent and will help us produce more NFL tight ends, hopefully similar to the one who is currently playing for the Buccaneers.”

That was a reference to Gronkowski, and it isn’t the only one Fisch has made. In a media interview to discuss the staff and other matters, Fisch alluded to Gronkowski’s enduring impact in New England, where Fisch coached before taking the UA job.

“When you’ve got guys like Rob Gronkowski (who are) part of this program in the past, I recognize from being a Patriot how important that guy is,” Fisch said. “We’re gonna have to do our best to find someone similar.”

When Gronkowski revealed he’d return for another season, Fisch tweeted: “Not only will he be back in the NFL next year, I was thinking we invite him back to be the head coach of one of the teams in the spring game. Just a thought ...”

UA athletic director Dave Heeke took it a step further after Tampa Bay made the Super Bowl, tweeting congratulations to Gronkowski before adding: “Look forward to having you in Tucson to see what @CoachJeddFisch and @ArizonaFBall are assembling!”