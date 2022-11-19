Seen and heard: Arizona QB struggles in 'personal' game; Cats and Cougars honor UVa victims, vets

QB falls short in ‘personal’ game

“Hate is a strong word,” one Washington State fan said walking on University Boulevard before the UA’s “Bear Down Friday” pep rally. “Let’s just say we strongly dislike him for leaving, but we definitely wish he was still our quarterback. … He’s a better runner than our current guy (Cameron Ward).” De Laura’s journey from Honolulu to Pullman — then to Tucson — is a road less traveled. Here’s a timeline of de Laura’s rollercoaster college career: Oct. 2, 2019: De Laura commits to Washington State over USC, Ohio State, San Diego State, BYU and Hawaii. Dec. 6, 2019: De Laura is named Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year after leading St. Louis High School. Dec. 18, 2019: De Laura signs with the Cougars to play for then-head coach Mike Leach, who leaves to take the Mississippi State head coaching vacancy less than a month later. Cougars name former Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich as new leader of the program. Nov. 7, 2020: De Laura is named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after passing for 227 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Washington State’s 38-28 win over Oregon State in the truncated, pandemic-influenced season. Feb. 8, 2021: De Laura is suspended by WSU after he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. De Laura was found not guilty of the charge later that July. Oct. 18, 2021: Washington State fires Rolovich for not obliging a vaccine mandate for Washington state employees. Through his attorney, de Laura releases a statement and said, “Words cannot express our profound sadness and disappointment in the termination of our coach, Nick Rolovich. Playing for him was a great honor that all of us will cherish forever. He put trust in me and allowed me to grow as a man both on and off the field. … But we also understand that Cougar football has always been bigger than any one person. We are a band of brothers who play and sacrifice for each other, no matter who the head coach is.” Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert is named interim head coach. Nov. 26: De Laura completes 27 of 32 passes for 245 yards in WSU’s 40-13 win over Washington to win the Apple Cup for the first time since 2012. It was also the Cougars’ first win over the Huskies in Seattle since 2007. De Laura planted a WSU flag on the UW logo in the middle of the field. Nov. 27: Dickert is named WSU’s full-time head coach. Dec. 7: De Laura is named named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Dec. 8: WSU hires Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris as offensive coordinator. Ward leaves Incarnate Word the next day. Dec. 28: De Laura arrives at Washington State’s pre-Sun Bowl practice at Eastwood High School in El Paso after inclement weather delays his flight from Honolulu to Seattle.Dec. 31: During the first half of the Sun Bowl, de Laura suffers an ankle injury and mutually agrees with the WSU medical staff to sit out the second half after taking an X-ray. Moments after Washington State’s loss to Central Michigan, Ward tweets that he has received an official offer from the Cougars. Jan. 7: De Laura enters the transfer portal. Jan. 10: De Laura commits to the Wildcats. Ward pledges to the Cougars hours later. Sept. 3: Arizona beats San Diego State 38-10 in the season opener behind de Laura’s four-touchdown performance. De Laura was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. Nov. 12: After leading Arizona to a win over No. 12 UCLA, the Wildcats’ first win over a ranked opponent of the Jedd Fisch era, de Laura is asked about playing his ex-team. “Just watch,” he says.Saturday: De Laura is intercepted a career-high four times, including once for a touchdown, in Arizona’s 31-20 setback to his former team.