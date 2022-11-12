Seen and heard: Arizona salutes vets with 'Dress Whites'; Cats say farewell to Rose Bowl with upset win

LOS ANGELES — Arizona said goodbye (for now) to the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, with UCLA set to bolt for the Big Ten in 2024.

Along the way, the Wildcats also paid their respects by donning military-themed uniforms for Veterans Day weekend. The result: a 34-28 stunner against the nation's No. 12-ranked team.

The "Dress Whites" have red digital camouflage numbers and navy blue endcaps. Arizona wore the uniforms twice in 2021, including in the Territorial Cup game against Arizona State. Saturday marked the uniform's 2022 debut.

They're playing our song

At halftime on Saturday, UCLA’s band .played the official fight song of every U.S. military branch and spelled their full name or initials on the field. The Air Force was spelled “USAF” and the U.S. Marine Corps was “USMC.”

Tanner McLachlan continues Gronk-like season

Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan caught his 29th pass of the season in the second half, which puts him ahead of former UA star Rob Gronkowski for the third-most receptions by a tight end. McLachlan has also hurdled two defenders this season, the second coming in Saturday's first half.

Latest SoCal commit rewards Cats' loyalty

Arizona’s newest addition to the 2023 recruiting class hails from about an hour away from the Rose Bowl.

Defensive end Nicholas Fernandez, who is widely rated as a three-star prospect, committed to the UA over Boise State, Washington State and Colorado State, among others, on Wednesday at San Pedro High School.

Although the 6-foot-4-inch, 265-pound Fernandez is listed on recruiting websites as an “athlete,” meaning he’s a two-way player, he’ll play on the defensive line at the UA. Fernandez is the sixth defensive lineman committed to Arizona’s '23 class, along with Tristan Davis (Lake Oswego, Oregon), Lucas Conti (Corona, California), Dominic Lolesio (Long Beach, California), Julian Savaiinnaea (Honolulu) and Tylen Gonzalez (Carlsbad, New Mexico). Fourteen of the Wildcats’ 19 commits are defensive players.

Fernandez joined “Spears and Ali” on ESPN Tucson on Thursday to talk about his commitment:

Why did you commit to the Wildcats?

A: “I want to play at the highest level of (Division I) football, and the Arizona Wildcats were the first ones to pull the trigger on me and they were my first Pac-12 offer. The first visit I took, it was definitely a huge eye-opener, especially because I’m super new to this recruiting process. I’m super new, and to see what they sold me, I was amazed seeing it. As of now, I’m verbally committed and I’m totally fine with that and I feel comfortable 100% with them. I’m glad I made this decision to go to the U of A, because I feel like I can really develop there and they can better me.”

You’re going to be a defensive player at Arizona, right?

A: “At San Pedro High School, I’m all over the place. I’m tight end, I’m D-end, D-tackle, receiver, ‘Wildcat’ quarterback, kicker — I’m all that stuff. I just love being on the field. Me being recruited as a defensive lineman, … I’m fine with it. I can play whatever position and I know I can improve in every position I play, but I think the D-line is my home. D-line is where I’m going to make the money. I feel like that’s home and where I belong. I can build up my body, increase violent hands and stuff like that. I’m totally fine being recruited as a D-lineman.”

How would you summarize how Jedd Fisch and his staff are rebuilding the program?

A: “There’s definitely a build and they’re coming up. What was it, two weeks ago, losing to USC by a touchdown? I thought that was big-time, especially when the coach is telling me they played four freshmen that game. That was a huge eye-opener for me, too, because I want to go to a place where I have a chance to play. I’m not saying that I’m going to start as a freshman or whatever, but I want to have a chance to get into a couple games and get on that field.”

What stood out to you when visiting the UA campus and football facilities in the summer?

A: “I got to meet the players and they were real. They told me the truth and there was nothing negative that made me pull away from Arizona. My defensive coordinator and two position coaches — Coach (Ricky) Hunley, Coach (Jason) Kaufusi and Coach (Johnny) Nansen — are awesome to me and to my parents, they were awesome. I met the entire coaching staff. Some visits, I didn’t get to meet every single coach. I was very welcomed there and the love was there. … It’s not like that at other places.”

What do you plan on studying in college, and what do you like to do outside of football?

A: “I plan on doing communications, because I want to become a sports broadcaster, news reporter. What I do outside of football, I’m a three-sport athlete for my high school, so I go from football to basketball to baseball. I like to go to local parks and play pick-up (basketball) games at night. I like to play video games, I like to lift weights. I actually found that lifting weights is my meditation. … Sometimes I’ll go to the beach and look at the water. I find that very relaxing, too.

Is there a player you look up to or emulate your game after?

A: “I idolize my grandpa and my dad. Yeah, I look up to LeBron James, Gronkowski, T.J. Watt, but I look up to my grandpa and my father. I use that as my motivation and do it for them, do it for my family. … My motivation is to make it out.”

He said it

“It’s been terrific. I see parallels in our careers. I started out small, skinny, weak — and Bruno was never really skinny, but he certainly wasn’t a full-blown offensive lineman like some who are coming off the shelf now. But he has the same challenges I had. You’re behind guys who are older and may or may not be better. It’s a tough grind going out there sometimes and being on the ‘look’ team, and knowing in your heart that when the bullets start flying, you’re better than the guy in front of you, but he’s older. Those are challenges, man, and you have to continue every day to set your chin and go out there and battle.”

— Ex-Wildcat John Fina on his son, UCLA offensive lineman Bruno Fina (via ESPN Tucson)

By the numbers

1: Saturday marked UA running back Michael Wiley’s first-career game with both a receiving and rushing touchdown.

2.5: Arizona defensive end Jalen Harris now has 2.5 sacks this season after sacking UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the third quarter. Saturday marked the first sack for Harris since the season opener at San Diego State.

3: UA receiver Tetairoa McMillan has caught touchdown passes in all three of the Wildcats' games played in California this year. The SoCal native hauled in touchdown passes in Arizona's win at San Diego State, the team's loss at Cal, and Saturday's game against UCLA.

5: Arizona has five former Bruins as a part of its program. Fisch was the offensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Bruins in 2017. Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and outside linebackers coach Jason Kaufusi were assistants under UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, while transfers in safety D.J. Warnell and defensive tackle Tia Savea played for the Bruins last year. Savea, who played on Saturday for the first time since suffering a leg injury against Colorado last month, blocked a 45-yard field goal attempt by the Bruins in the third quarter. It’s the first blocked field goal by the UA since DaVonte’ Neal in 2015. Fisch is 7-0 at the Rose Bowl going back to 2017.

12: Saturday marked Arizona's first win over UCLA in Pasadena since 2010.

23: Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura’s first-quarter touchdown pass against the Bruins was his 23rd of the season, tying Willie Tuitama for the sixth-most single-season touchdowns in program history.

42: UA wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who was questionable for Saturday with a knee injury, caught a pass for the 42nd consecutive game he’s played in; he’s tied for the longest-active streak in FBS.

44,430: Announced attendance at the Rose Bowl for Saturday's game.