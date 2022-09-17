Seen and heard: Bison fans invade Arizona Stadium; the other 'T-Mac' shines; Arizona QB run wild

The west side of Arizona Stadium brought to mind Coldplay’s hit song “Yellow'' on on Saturday — because, well, it was all yellow.

The population of Fargo, North Dakota is roughly 125,000 people — and about 8,000 of them stood behind the Bison’s bench on Saturday. More than 10,000 NDSU fans were expected to travel to Tucson for Saturday's game, and judging by the looks of the stands, that number may have been a bit low.

With just under an hour before kickoff, an elevator taking fans to their seats had a blend of Arizona and NDSU fans.

“Look at all the people from North Dakota,” one fan said.

One of the responses was from a woman who claimed ties to both schools.

“I got my PhD from the U of A, so I have mixed feelings,” she said. “I think the Bison are going to win. Now if this was basketball, it’d be a totally different story.”

The crowd roared when NDSU took the field for the first time, with “Let’s go Bison” chants drowned out Arizona fans’ cheers.

The chants continued after every NDSU score.

The big numbers

31:31

Time eclipsed until Arizona forced North Dakota State to punt for the first time. NDSU punter Kaiden Steindorf kicked a 53-yard punt on the first possession of the second half.

15

Consecutive made field goals by Arizona kicker Tyler Loop before his fourth-quarter miss.

More takeaways for Cats

Arizona’s "Turnover Sword" made another appearance on Saturday, when UA edge rusher Hunter Echols sacked NDSU inside the red zone and forced a fumble, which was recovered by linebacker Jerry Roberts.

The is Arizona's sixth of the season, matching the Wildcats' season total from 2021. Arizona has four fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Late Julius Holt named honorary captain

Arizona’s honorary captain for Saturday was the late Julius Holt, a former Wildcat who died in April. Holt was represented by members of his family who donned #Forever50 shirts during the pregame coin toss.

Holt played for then-head coach Larry Smith at Arizona during the 1981 and ‘82 seasons, when the Wildcats upset top-ranked USC and undefeated Notre Dame on the road.

Following his football-playing career, Holt was a counselor for local teenagers, coached local football for 30 years and was the commissioner of Tucson Youth Football. He was inducted into the American Youth Football and Cheer Hall of Fame in 2019.

Holt joined former quarterback Willie Tuitama and defensive end Brooks Reed as players to receive honorary captain honors this season.

Will the real ‘T-Mac’ please stand up?

Anyone who follows Arizona knows Tetairoa McMillan — aka "T-Mac" — has the makings of a future star.

The Wildcats’ other “T-Mac” is tight end Tanner McLachlan, a Canada native who was put on scholarship prior to Arizona’s season-opening win over San Diego State.

In the first three quarters, McLachlan had four catches on five targets for 50 yards.

Another big number

7

Yards quarterback Jayden de Laura — who wears No. 7 — rushed for his first rushing touchdown of the season. De Laura rushed for a combined minus-31 yards in the first two games, but rushed for a career-high on Saturday. De Laura averaged just under 5 yards per carry through three quarters.

A banner night

Arizona Stadium added a “Rise With Us” banner that’s bookended by “Desert Rising” banners above the Zona Zoo on the east side of the stadium. Two sections separate the three banners.

Wildcats’ Pac-12 opener opponent falls short at Notre Dame

Arizona’s conference-opening opponent, Cal, fell to Notre Dame 24-17 in South Bend on Saturday.

The Golden Bears led the Irish 17-14 going into the fourth quarter, but Notre Dame kicked a 47-yard field goal and backup quarterback Drew Pyne, who replaced the injured Tyler Buchner, threw a touchdown pass with 3:46 left.

Cal quarterback Jack Plummer, the older brother of Arizona reserve quarterback Will Plummer, completed 16 of 37 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. Bears linebacker Trevor Sirmon had 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two stops for loss.