Seen and heard: Excited Wildcats fans swarm to Vegas for football's return

“Vegas had no energy and was strange with no sports,” he said. “I took sports for granted and did not think It could be taken away.”

But things have a way of coming full-circle in sports. And so many of the same fans who were at “McKale North” for the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament were back in Las Vegas on Saturday.

It felt like a celebration.

“Being back in Vegas has been really fun,” Brown said. “This will be one of the first Arizona events that I have ever been to as a fan and not a member of the band, so it will be a new sort of experience. That said, it’s great being back, seeing other Wildcat fans on the strip and saying ‘Bear Down’ and ‘Go Cats,’ and feeling the game day energy!”

Scooby graduates

Call him Phillip or by his nickname, Scooby. Just make sure you refer to him as a college graduate.

Former star linebacker Scooby Wright III received his UA bachelor’s degree in general studies with an emphasis in social behavior and human understanding.

Wright, whose official name is Philip Wright III, posted a photo of his degree. It “Scooby” instead of his birth first name on the degree.