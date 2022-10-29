Seen and heard: Wildcats debut 'Gronx Zoo,' 3 Arizona greats placed in Ring of Honor

Gronk returns to Arizona sidelines

Normally Arizona’s student section is called the ZonaZoo. But when the most decorated NFL Wildcat of all time returns to Tucson for homecoming, there are exceptions.

Former Wildcats Rob Gronkowski and Chris Gronkowski returned to Tucson for homecoming — and Arizona’s showdown with No. 10 USC on Saturday. Rob Gronkowski spoke to the team on Thursday leading up to the game. The four-time Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest tight ends of all time also visited an Arizona men’s basketball practice on Friday and took photos with head coach Tommy Lloyd, guard Kerr Kriisa and forward Pelle Larsson.

"Gronk" led the UA football team out of the tunnel before Saturday's kickoff, was the honorary captain for the pregame coin toss and stood on Arizona’s sideline in front of the rechristened "Gronx Zoo" during the game.

Saturday marked Gronkowski's first time on the sideline for an Arizona game since 2009, when the Wildcats fell to Oregon in double-overtime. Gronkowski was on the UA sideline with a season-ending back injury.

USC visits Old Pueblo for last time as Pac-12 member

In Larry Smith’s inaugural season as head coach of Arizona in 1980, the UA hosted USC in the first-ever game between the Wildcats and Trojans in Tucson. Arizona fell to USC 27-10 in front of 54,789 spectators.

Arizona’s matchup with No. 10 USC Saturday afternoon was likely the last contest between the two teams in Tucson for a while, with the Trojans bolting for the Big Ten in 2024.

Arizona was 8-31 in Pac-12 play against USC before Saturday, with its last win coming in 2012. The only Arizona head coaches to beat the Trojans include Smith, Dick Tomey, Mike Stoops and Rich Rodriguez; Tomey ended his UA tenure with five wins over USC.

The big number

5

Different defensive starting lineups Arizona has rolled out this season, including Saturday. The Wildcats added true freshman cornerback Ephesians Prysock and defensive end Ta'ita’i Uiagalelei made their first-career starts.

Jayden de Laura named to Manning Award watch list

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura was named to the Manning Award midseason watch list on Friday. The national accolade to honor the top quarterback in college football was created by the Sugar Bowl in honor of Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning.

De Laura was one of four Pac-12 quarterbacks to qualify for the Manning Award watch list, along with Caleb Williams (USC), Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix (Washington).

Marana native Trenton Bourguet throws for 435 yards in ASU's win

This is not a typo: a Tucson-area native is the new starting quarterback for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Former Marana High School quarterback Trenton Bourguet started for the Sun Devils against Colorado, one week after ASU fell to the Stanford Cardinal, which only needed five field goals to win. Original starter and Florida transfer Emory Jones exited the game against Washington with a concussion, and Bourguet led the Sun Devils to an upset win over the 20th-ranked Huskies two weeks ago, but Jones remained the starter in last week’s loss to Stanford.

Bourguet completed 32 of 43 passes for 435 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 42-34 win over the Buffaloes.

He said it

“They were in their heyday. I always played against them with a chip on my shoulder because I was a Southern California kid, and Pete Carroll and that staff visited my high school every day. Never offered me a scholarship. So for me, that game was important, and to go out there and kick some ass. That was important for me to go out there and do that. … I just always wanted to stick it to ‘em. They were the hometown team, top five every year — top three every year when I was here at Arizona.” — Former Arizona cornerback and Jim Thorpe Award winner Antoine Cason on facing USC from 2004-07.

Recruits in attendance

Arizona hosted several recruiting prospects this weekend. Among them, 6-foot-3-inch, 300-pound Canyon del Oro High School junior offensive lineman Sa’Kylee Woodard.

Another big number

3

Additions to Arizona’s Ring of Honor on Saturday. Former UA quarterback Ortege Jenkins, running back Vance Johnson and quarterback John “Button” Salmon, who is the creator of “Bear Down,” the UA’s fight slogan.