Observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ season opener against BYU on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium (7:45 p.m., ESPN):
* Senior cornerback Jace Whittaker is not in uniform. Whittaker missed time late in training camp because of an undisclosed injury. He was listed as a starter. It appears that graduate transfer Tim Hough will start opposite Lorenzo Burns.
* Also not spotted during warmups: backup “Mike” linebacker Jacob Colacion, who also missed time during camp. The Wildcats are thin at that spot behind Colin Schooler.
* It appears that sophomore Rhett Rodriguez will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Khalil Tate.
* The flip cards in the press box revealed some details about the lineups that weren’t apparent in the depth chart released Thursday. As expected, true freshman Donovan Laie is the starting left tackle. His backup is Michael Eletise, who’s also listed second at left guard.
* On defense, the following players were listed as starters (as opposed to co-starters): Tristan Cooper at Spur, Burns at cornerback and Isaiah Hayes at free safety.
* In something of a surprising development, freshman Tre Adams – not redshirt freshman Drew Dixon – is listed behind Shawn Poindexter at one of the outside receiver spots.
* The flip card did not reveal the identities of the specialists. Multiple kickers and punters participated in early warmups.
* Kickoff is officially scheduled for 7:50 p.m.