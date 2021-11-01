 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Day: Arizona Wildcats' Nov. 13 home finale vs. Utah slated for noon kickoff
editor's pick

Senior Day: Arizona Wildcats' Nov. 13 home finale vs. Utah slated for noon kickoff

University of Arizona vs Washington

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch leads his team through the Wildcat Walk to Arizona Stadium to face Washington, Tucson, Ariz., October 22, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona will end the home portion of its schedule with a second consecutive afternoon kickoff.

The Wildcats’ home finale on Nov. 13 against Utah is slated to start at noon. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

This week’s homecoming game against Cal also will kick off at noon on the league’s network.

Arizona, which is seeking to end a 20-game losing streak, will finish the season with a pair of road games. Arizona visits Washington State on Friday, Nov. 19. That game will start at 7 p.m. Tucson time (6 p.m. in Pullman) on Pac-12 Networks.

The start time and TV network for Arizona’s season finale at ASU on Nov. 27 have yet to be announced.

Here’s a look at the Pac-12 schedule over the next two weeks (all times MST):

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

  • Utah at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

  • Cal at Arizona, 12 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Oregon State at Colorado, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Oregon at Washington, 4:30 p.m., ABC
  • USC at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

  • Utah at Arizona, 12 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • USC at Cal, 1:30 p.m., FS1
  • Stanford at Oregon State, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • ASU at Washington, 5 p.m., FS1
  • Colorado at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Washington State at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Breaking down Arizona's 41-34 loss to USC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News