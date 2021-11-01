Senior Day: Arizona Wildcats' Nov. 13 home finale vs. Utah slated for noon kickoff

Arizona will end the home portion of its schedule with a second consecutive afternoon kickoff.

The Wildcats’ home finale on Nov. 13 against Utah is slated to start at noon. It will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

This week’s homecoming game against Cal also will kick off at noon on the league’s network.

Arizona, which is seeking to end a 20-game losing streak, will finish the season with a pair of road games. Arizona visits Washington State on Friday, Nov. 19. That game will start at 7 p.m. Tucson time (6 p.m. in Pullman) on Pac-12 Networks.

The start time and TV network for Arizona’s season finale at ASU on Nov. 27 have yet to be announced.

Here’s a look at the Pac-12 schedule over the next two weeks (all times MST):

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Utah at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Cal at Arizona, 12 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State at Colorado, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Oregon at Washington, 4:30 p.m., ABC

USC at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN