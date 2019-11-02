Observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Oregon State on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium (1:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):

• As expected, Arizona right guard Cody Creason is not in uniform. The senior has missed the past two games because of a lower-body injury. It is not expected to keep him out for the season.

• Freshman cornerback Bobby Wolfe is in uniform and participated in warmups. Wolfe did not travel with the team last week because of an “internal” matter, per UA coach Kevin Sumlin.

• Defensive tackle Finton Connolly still has a pretty heavy wrap on his right arm, but he's suited up and should be part of the rotation. He lined up with the first team during 11-on-11 work.

• Former Arizona center Nathan Eldridge, who grad-transferred to Oregon State in the offseason, is dressed and participated in warmups. He has been out since early September because of an ankle injury.

• OSU tailback Jermar Jefferson, who also has been battling an ankle injury, is dressed and participated in warmups. His status for the game is TBD.

• UA senior defensive Jace Whittaker played safety during 7-on-7 work. Christian Roland-Wallace lined up at corner opposite Lorenzo Burns, who missed the latter portion of the Stanford game because of a stinger.

• Freshman defensive end Eddie Siamau-Sanitoa is dressed. He has appeared in only one game so far (NAU).

• Finally, here’s a look at Arizona’s throwback uniforms:

