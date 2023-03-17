Most call it "scout team." Others, like Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, refer to it as "service team."

No matter what you call it, it's not the most ideal situation for any football player to be in, because it means that you're not a starter or even a second-stringer.

Jacob Manu eschewed any discouragement that could come with playing on the service team, even as a true freshman and undersized linebacker for the Wildcats last season. He just put his head down and worked. And worked. And worked ... until his name was called.

"I sometimes don't think they realize we watch all of the tape," Nansen said. "He went down to the service team, and his name kept coming up.

"So we sat there and watched him, and I was like, 'We gotta give him a chance.' We gave him a chance, and he never looked back."

The 5-11, 220-pound Manu — who was a part of Arizona's Anaheim Servite quartet that also included star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, tight end Keyan Burnett and quarterback Noah Fifita — went from scout-team standout to mainstay for the Wildcats' defense.

"I'm a competitive guy, so I wanted to get that starting spot," Manu said. "I was doing everything I could to get that opportunity, and it came."

Manu became a full-time starter at "Will" linebacker in October, when Arizona fell to Washington in Seattle. In Arizona's upset win over No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, Manu logged a career-high 10 tackles, a pass breakup and four quarterback pressures. He was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

To end Arizona's 5-7 campaign in 2022, Manu was largely responsible for two turnovers in the final minutes of the Wildcats' Territorial Cup win over Arizona State. He got a piece ASU quarterback and Tucson native Trenton Bourguet, whose fumble was recovered by defensive tackle Tia Savea. Manu also got a hand on Bourguet's arm on the final possession to set up safety Isaiah Taylor for an interception.

Now a mainstay in Arizona's defense, Manu — of his own volition — studied every position in Nansen's 4-2-5 defense.

"That's a thing I like to do when I'm playing football," Manu said. "I feel like if I know and (I'm) prepared for what I'm doing, then I'm going to play at my best."

Manu's likely linebacker cohort to start the 2023 season is Oregon transfer Justin Flowe, who was the top-rated inside linebacker coming out of high school in 2020 but dealt with injuries and struggled to stay on the field.

"We go good together," Manu said. "We're two competitive guys that bring the juice every day. Two good linebackers leading the defense, that's what the defense needs."

With Flowe and Manu working together, the "linebacking corps is feeling really strong and really smart," Flowe said. "We just want to keep that going."

"I love Manu, man, that's my guy," Flowe added. "He's a very hard-nosed 'backer, and I feel like we play off each other. Every day is a new opportunity, and we love it.

"Just his competitiveness, he brings it every day; I love to bring it every day."

Now Manu, who switched his jersey number from 59 to 5 (he wanted a single-digit number, and No. 5 was available), feels like a maestro in Arizona's defense.

"Having a whole year with (Nansen), coming out here feels way better," Manu said.

Manu is paying it forward to the newbie linebackers this year, including Kamuela Ka'aihue, who started alongside Manu in place of Flowe during the first team segment Thursday.

"The kid has worked his way up, and obviously he learned a lot from being a freshman," Nansen said of Manu. "Being down on the service team has really paved the way for these young players to see what it takes to really get playing time. Manu has been solid for our newcomers."

Of course, Manu can't forget about himself.

"I want to improve in every aspect that I can and just getter," Manu said. "I want to be a leader for my defense and be someone they can lean on."

Backup QB race settled for now

There's no question who the franchise quarterback is for Arizona: It's Jayden de Laura.

QB2 is also out of the question for now. That belongs to sophomore Fifita, who threw an interception during Arizona's first spring practice on Tuesday but remained poised in the pocket. Fifita even made a Patrick Mahomes-esque sidearm throw to receiver Chris Hunter during team offense that day.

"Noah has got a great feel for the game, he always has," Arizona quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty said. "He came with that from Day 1 and is just a special kid."

With de Laura and Fifita working side by side since last spring, "you could tell the guys were in Year 2 of the system," Dougherty said. "All the little things you look for in Day 1, just the execution-type things, I thought we were pretty good with that."

The battle for third-string quarterback is between Arizona's highest-rated 2023 recruit, Brayden Dorman, and walk-on Cole Tannenbaum.

"They haven't logged the at-bats, as they say," Dougherty said. "It's their job to study really hard and catch up to the other guys. The nice thing about spring ball is that you're not really preparing for an opponent right now, so you can really slow it down."

Said de Laura of Dorman: "He really likes to learn. He nitpicks me, Noah, Coach Jimmie, Coach (Jedd) Fisch, he kind of just takes everything in like a sponge, and I like that he has an edge to him.

"I told him, 'You're actually one of the young guys that actually talks back to me.' I told him, 'I respect you, but you gotta watch yourself,' but joking around. ... It's good for a quarterback to have that kind of edge."

Extra points

• Defensive tackle and UCLA transfer Tyler Manoa ended practice on Thursday with a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.

• Defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei intercepted a pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown during a team segment on Thursday.

• Defensive line coach Ricky Hunley missed Thursday's practice after undergoing knee surgery. UA running backs coach Scottie Graham worked with the defensive line.

• The Wildcats hosted roughly 20 recruits on Thursday, including several players from Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School.

• Arizona defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson had crutches on the sideline and favored his left foot. Senior linebacker Anthony Solomon was spotted wearing an arm sling. They're among a handful of players Fisch deemed out for spring because of surgeries.