One of Tucson’s proud sons, Bijan Robinson, took his talents from Austin (University of Texas) to Atlanta (the NFL’s Falcons) this offseason; but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of Tucsonans playing at the FBS level this upcoming college football season.

Here’s a rundown of Old Pueblo products playing at the FBS level this season:

Jovoni Borbon, SMU

From: Sierra Vista Buena High School

Position: Long snapper

Year: Sophomore

Rundown: The 5-10, 213-pound quarterback converted long snapper redshirted last season. Borbon is Sierra Vista Buena’s all-time passing yards leader (5,666); he threw 67 touchdowns over his four-year career.

Trenton Bourguet, Arizona St.

From: Marana High School

Position: Quarterback

Year: Redshirt junior

Rundown: The all-time Marana passing yards leader took over for Florida transfer Emory Jones at quarterback midway through the season, then became a mainstay. In the Territorial Cup finale in 2022, Bourguet became the first Tucson native to start at quarterback for either team in the in-state rivalry. Bourguet passed for 376 yards and three touchdowns against the hometown Arizona Wildcats, but ASU lost 38-35. Bourguet recently lost a tight battle for the starting quarterback job at ASU, with true freshman Jaden Rashada earning the spot.

Coben Bourguet, Arizona State

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Redshirt freshman

Rundown: The younger brother of Trenton Bourguet enters his third season as a walk-on wide receiver for the Sun Devils and competes with ASU’s scout team.

Treyson Bourguet, W. Michigan

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Quarterback

Year: Redshirt freshman

Rundown: Since Bourguet played in four games as a true freshman, he preserved his redshirt season. In those four contests, Bourguet completed 54 of 109 passes for 601 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Bourguet’s final game in his first college football season was the all-directional-Michigan matchup, with Western Michigan beating Central Michigan 12-10 in blizzard-like conditions. Bourguet is competing with Jack Salopek, Mareyohn Hrabowskiand and Old Dominion graduate transfer Hayden Wolff for the starting quarterback job this season.

Jack Endean, Oklahoma State

From: Tanque Verde High School

Position: Offensive tackle

Year: Freshman

Rundown: The 6-6, 297-pound freshman signed with the Cowboys after playing his high school career at Tanque Verde under former Arizona Wildcat Jay Dobyns, after spending his underclassmen years at Salpointe Catholic. Endean’s offensive line coach Charlie Dickey was a Larry Smith-era offensive lineman who later coached offensive line under Dick Tomey at the UA.

Bruno Fina, UCLA

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Offensive lineman

Year: Redshirt junior

Rundown: The son of ex-Wildcat and NFL offensive lineman John Fina played in four games in 2022 for the Bruins. Fina was a reserve offensive lineman and special teams contributor in his third season at UCLA.

CJ Flores, Arizona

From: Cienega High School

Position: Defensive back

Year: Freshman

Rundown: The 5-11, 200-pound Flores joins the Wildcats as a walk-on after previously starting two seasons at Cienega.

Dailan Goodman, New Mexico State

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Running back

Year: Freshman

Rundown: The 6-foot, 195-pound was a mainstay the previous two seasons in Salpointe Catholic's offense, rushing for 927 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Josh Hart, Arizona State

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Redshirt junior

Rundown: The fifth-year redshirt junior and walk-on did not log any stats last season for the Sun Devils.

Jamarye Joiner, Jacksonville St.

From: Cienega High School

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Redshirt senior

Rundown: Joiner had an up-and-down career for the hometown Wildcats. The former quarterback recruit switched to wide receiver and led the Wildcats in receiving in 2019, but foot surgeries sidelined Joiner for a significant amount of time. Then, additions of receivers such as Jacob Cowing, Tetairoa McMillan and others dipped into Joiner’s playing time. Joiner transferred to Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks, playing in their first season as an FBS program, are coached by former UA head coach Rich Rodriguez and offensive coordinator Rod Smith.

Matteo Mele, Washington

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Center

Year: Senior

Rundown: The sixth-year senior, who got his first career start at Arizona in 2019, spent the last three seasons as a backup center and special teams contributor. The 6-6, 298-pounder is expected to start at center for a Washington offense that is among the top units in the nation, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan.

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

From: Marana High School

Position: Left tackle

Year: Senior

Rundown: The former Marana Tiger, who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in November, is rated by Pro Football Focus as the top offensive tackle in the Pac-12 and third nationally. Last season PFF graded Morgan with a 82.8 rating, the highest on the UA’s offensive line. Morgan gradually ramped up his activity in preseason training camp and appears on track to start the season opener on Sept. 2 against Northern Arizona. Morgan is expected to become one of Arizona’s top NFL Draft prospects after this season.

Tyler Mustain, Arizona

From: Pusch Ridge Christian

Position: Linebacker

Year: Freshman

Rundown: The Class 3A South Defensive Player of the Year is a walk-on at Arizona after logging 349 tackles, 33 stops for loss and 17 sacks during his high school career.

Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Safety

Year: Senior

Rundown: Ransom was third on Ohio State’s roster in tackles (74) last season and was named a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Ransom will start at strong safety for the third-ranked Buckeyes this season and will share the defensive secondary with former Scottsdale Saguaro cornerback Denzel Burke.

Stevie Rocker, Arizona

From: Canyon del Oro High School

Position: Running back

Year: Redshirt sophomore

Rundown: Michael Wiley, Jonah Coleman, DJ Williams and Rayshon Luke returning to share the backfield didn’t deter Rocker from transferring from the UA. His lone start at Arizona was in the Wildcats’ win over Cal in 2021 to snap the program’s 20-game losing streak.

Cruz Rushing, Arizona

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Safety

Year: Freshman

Rundown: The former Florida Gator transferred to the UA as a scholarship safety. Rushing’s younger brother, Salpointe Catholic star Elijah Rushing, is the highest-rated commit in Arizona history during the modern recruiting world.

Jackson Sumlin, Fla. Atlantic

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Tight end

Year: Junior

Rundown: The son of former Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin, who is now the tight ends coach at Maryland, transferred to Florida Atlantic after playing three seasons at Oklahoma.

Kingsley Ugwu, Fresno State

From: Sahuaro High School

Position: Offensive lineman

Year: Senior

Rundown: The 6-5, 295-pound former Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) standout and NJCAA champion transferred to Fresno State following one year at Kansas State.

Connor Witthoft, New Mexico

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Tight end

Year: Redshirt junior