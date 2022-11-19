Shuffling on both lines for Arizona Wildcats entering matchup with Washington State

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Washington State on Saturday at the Arizona Stadium (noon, Pac-12 Networks):

* Arizona is set to debut its new-look offensive line featuring Sam Langi at left tackle for the injured Jordan Morgan. Josh Donovan is listed as the backup at left tackle and left guard. He’ll likely rotate with freshman Wendell Moe at left guard as they have in recent games.

* It appears defensive tackle Paris Shand will miss his second straight game. DT Dion Wilson Jr. also was not spotted during warmups. The starting defensive tackles are Kyon Barrs and Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei. Available backups are Tiaoalii Savea, Jacob Kongaika and Evan Branch-Haynes.

* Also not spotted during warmups: freshman DE Sterling Lane II. If he’s out, expect Jeremy Mercier and Isaiah Ward to get more playing time.

* Cornerback Treydan Stukes worked with the ones during warmups. He had been coming off the bench and rotating with freshman Ephesians Prysock. Prysock is dressed. Expect both to play.

* For WSU, receiver Renard Bell is dressed after missing the past four weeks because of injury. The veteran started the first six games, catching 20 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

* Arizona is again wearing its white, military-appreciation jerseys featuring blue sleeves and red lettering, along with white helmets and blue pants. The Wildcats are 1-0 in those uniforms. WSU is wearing crimson jerseys and pants and gray helmets.