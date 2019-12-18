Signing-day updates: Arizona Wildcats add to RB depth, inking 3-star prospect Jalen John

Arizona was one of three finalists for the three-star prospect. OSU and Louisville were the others.

The Wildcats’ current commitment list is short on defensive players. Arizona also has yet to officially hire a defensive coordinator. It’s possible that situation will be remedied by the end of the day, or at least the end of the week.

'Tough' in-state QB Will Plummer officially joins Arizona Wildcats

Quarterback Will Plummer was the first 2020 prospect to commit to Arizona, way back on Jan. 30.

Plummer stuck with his pledge and signed his letter of intent with the Wildcats on Wednesday morning.