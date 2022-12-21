Signing-day updates: New Mexico OL Tylen Gonzalez signs NLI with Arizona

Offensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez became the fourth player to sign a national letter of intent with Arizona on Wednesday.

Less is known about Gonzalez than any other UA signee in the class of 2023. He’s been a multisport athlete at Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He primarily played defensive line for the Cavemen but is projected to play offensive line for the Wildcats.

Due to a dearth of available film, Gonzalez did not have a rating with 247Sports.com when he signed with Arizona.

The Wildcats are expected to add three more offensive linemen in their '23 class.

4-star QB Brayden Dorman officially signs with Arizona Wildcats

Signee No. 3 is Arizona’s possible future QB1.

Quarterback Brayden Dorman became the third player to sign a national letter of intent with the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Dorman is Arizona’s highest-rated prospect, a 6-5, 210-pound, four-star pocket passer from Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Dorman is from Colorado Springs and signed with Arizona.

Dorman passed for 10,285 yards and 116 touchdowns over his four-year prep career. He also rushed for seven scores.

Dorman was named Colorado’s high school player of the year for 2022, earning the coveted Gold Helmet award.

“The main difference from Arizona and the other schools was just the NFL experience and the direction of the program,” Dorman told the Star’s Justin Spears. “I don’t think you can get that at a lot of other schools.”

Dorman’s offer list included Cal, Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Oregon State and Wisconsin.

Pair of Texas DBs become first prospects to sign with Arizona for 2023

Early signing day for the Arizona Wildcats has begun with a pair of defensive backs from Texas.

Katy’s Arian Parish and Midland’s Canyon Moses became the first two prospects to sign national letters of intent with the UA on Wednesday morning.

Parish signed with Arizona.

Both players are rated as three-star prospects and in the top 900 nationally by 247Sports. Parish is a 5-11, 175-pound safety; Moses is a 5-11, 190-pound cornerback.

Katy High School finished 14-1 this past season. Moses played football and has run track for Midland Legacy, recording a personal-best time of 10.68 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Arizona is expected to sign at least 10 more defensive players today as part of a massive overhaul on that side of the ball.

Arizona expected to ink 20-plus players in top-40 class

The early signing period has arrived, and it’s expected to be bountiful for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona is expected to sign 20-plus prospects today, securing a class that’s ranked around 40th nationally by 247Sports and Rivals.

If the Wildcats can maintain that ranking, Fisch and his staff will have put together consecutive classes in the top 40. The UA hasn’t accomplished that, by consensus, since 2005-06.