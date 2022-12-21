Signing-day updates: Arizona expected to ink 20-plus players in top-40 class

The early signing period has arrived, and it’s expected to be bountiful for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats.
Arizona is expected to sign 20-plus prospects today, securing a class that’s ranked around 40th nationally by 247Sports and Rivals.
If the Wildcats can maintain that ranking, Fisch and his staff will have put together consecutive classes in the top 40. The UA hasn’t accomplished that, by consensus, since 2005-06.
We’ll monitor all the signing-day activity and update this blog through the early afternoon. Fisch is scheduled to introduce the 2023 class during a 2 p.m. news conference at Arizona Stadium.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev