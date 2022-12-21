 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
alert top story editor's pick

Signing-day updates: Arizona expected to ink 20-plus players in top-40 class

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo 2021

The early signing period has arrived, and it’s expected to be bountiful for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona is expected to sign 20-plus prospects today, securing a class that’s ranked around 40th nationally by 247Sports and Rivals.

If the Wildcats can maintain that ranking, Fisch and his staff will have put together consecutive classes in the top 40. The UA hasn’t accomplished that, by consensus, since 2005-06.

We’ll monitor all the signing-day activity and update this blog through the early afternoon. Fisch is scheduled to introduce the 2023 class during a 2 p.m. news conference at Arizona Stadium.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Kerr Kriisa, Cedric Henderson Jr. look back on Wildcats' win over Montana State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News