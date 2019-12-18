Signing-day updates: CB Khary Crump Jr. honors pledge, signs with Arizona Wildcats

The third early signing period is underway. It's the second full class for Kevin Sumlin as coach of the Arizona Wildcats. We'll update the UA's recruiting activity throughout the day.

Despite some suspicions that he might be having second thoughts, cornerback Khary Crump Jr. is an Arizona Wildcat.

The three-star prospect from Southern California signed with Arizona on Wednesday afternoon. Crump had tweeted earlier in the week that BYU, Oregon State and San Diego State were also possibilities. But the Culver City High School product stuck with the commitment he made in April.