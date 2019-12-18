Signing-day updates: DL Dion Wilson Jr. is latest addition to Arizona Wildcats' 2020 class

Wildcats seek to make up ground as early period begins

How many players will the Arizona Wildcats sign today? Do they have any surprises in store? Will anything they do satisfy an increasingly disgruntled fan base?

Those are just some of the questions facing Arizona as the early signing period begins. The Wildcats entered today with 14 known verbal commitments, although not all of them are expected to sign right away.

With only 14 commits - and none, by consensus, higher than a three-star - Arizona was ranked 10th in the Pac-12 and in the mid-60s nationally as of Tuesday night. That's not what anyone expected when Kevin Sumlin came aboard.

The Wildcats did finish strong a year ago, so anything is possible. Stay tuned.

