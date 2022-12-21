Signing-day updates: DL Dominic Lolesio becomes 10th player to sign with Arizona

Arizona’s signing class for 2023 has reached double figures.

Defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio of Long Beach, California, became the 10th player to sign with the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Lolesio played at Southern California powerhouse Long Beach Poly, where he totaled 89 tackles, including 26 stops for losses (8.5 sacks), over his junior and senior seasons.

Arizona is listing Lolesio at 6-4, 240 pounds. The three-star prospect is the second defensive lineman and fifth defensive player to sign with the Wildcats so far today.

Hulking OT Elijha Payne signs NLI with Arizona Wildcats

Arizona has added another building block for its offensive line, signing massive tackle Elijha Payne on Wednesday.

Payne is listed at 6-7, 300 pounds. Originally from Las Vegas, he spent his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.

Payne is the second offensive lineman to sign with Arizona this morning, joining New Mexico product Tylen Gonzalez.

“As far as his athleticism at that size, it’s off the charts,” Payne’s coach at Sierra Canyon, Jon Ellinghouse, told the Star. “One thing I love about him is that he has a lot of growth potential. He hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he could be.”

The ninth player to sign with Arizona this morning, Payne is rated as a three-star prospect. His offer list included Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Miami, Oregon and Oregon State.

DE Tristan Davis, safety Gavin Hunter add to Arizona's defensive haul

Arizona has added two more defensive players to its 2023 signing class: defensive end Tristan Davis and safety Gavin Hunter.

If you’re looking for length in a defensive end, Davis has it.

The product of Lake Oswego, Oregon, is listed at 6-7, 245 pounds. The three-star prospect totaled 73 tackles, including 12.5 stops for losses, as a senior at Lakeridge High School.

Hunter is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. He played on both sides of the ball at Mililani High School in Hawaii.

Of Arizona’s eight signees so far, four are projected to play defense.

6-4 WR Jackson Holman signs NLI with Arizona Wildcats

Receiver Jackson Holman became the sixth player and second Californian to sign with Arizona on Wednesday.

Holman prepped at Mission Viejo High School, the same Orange County school that produced UA offensive lineman JT Hand.

Holman caught 72 passes for 1,227 yards and 15 touchdowns over his final two seasons with the Diablos.

Holman brings coveted size to the receiver room. Arizona is listing the three-star prospect at 6-4, 200 pounds.

The Wildcats are expected to sign two more wide receivers to their 2023 class.

RB Brandon Johnson joins Arizona Wildcats' 2023 class

Three-star running back Brandon Johnson is the latest prospect to sign with Arizona on Wednesday.

Johnson prepped at Highland High School in Palmdale, California, where he rushed for 3,001 yards and 48 touchdowns in three seasons. He averaged 8.8 yards per carry.

Johnson, whom Arizona lists at 5-9, 185 pounds, also caught 20 passes for 349 yards and four scores.

Johnson is the fifth player to sign with the Wildcats today. He is expected to be the only running back in their 2023 class.

New Mexico OL Tylen Gonzalez signs NLI with Arizona

Offensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez became the fourth player to sign a national letter of intent with Arizona on Wednesday.

Less is known about Gonzalez than any other UA signee in the class of 2023. He’s been a multisport athlete at Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He primarily played defensive line for the Cavemen but is projected to play offensive line for the Wildcats.

Due to a dearth of available film, Gonzalez did not have a rating with 247Sports.com when he signed with Arizona. The UA is listing him at 6-6, 270 pounds.

The Wildcats are expected to add three more offensive linemen in their '23 class.

4-star QB Brayden Dorman officially signs with Arizona Wildcats

Signee No. 3 is Arizona’s possible future QB1.

Quarterback Brayden Dorman became the third player to sign a national letter of intent with the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Dorman is Arizona’s highest-rated prospect, a 6-5, 210-pound, four-star pocket passer from Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Dorman passed for 10,285 yards and 116 touchdowns over his four-year prep career. He also rushed for seven scores.

Dorman was named Colorado’s high school player of the year for 2022, earning the coveted Gold Helmet award.

“The main difference from Arizona and the other schools was just the NFL experience and the direction of the program,” Dorman told the Star’s Justin Spears. “I don’t think you can get that at a lot of other schools.”

Dorman’s offer list included Cal, Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Oregon State and Wisconsin.

Pair of Texas DBs become first prospects to sign with Arizona for 2023

Early signing day for the Arizona Wildcats has begun with a pair of defensive backs from Texas.

Katy’s Arian Parish and Midland’s Canyon Moses became the first two prospects to sign national letters of intent with the UA on Wednesday morning.

Both players are rated as three-star prospects and in the top 900 nationally by 247Sports. Parish is a 5-11, 175-pound safety; Moses is a 5-11, 190-pound cornerback.

Katy High School finished 14-1 this past season. Moses played football and has run track for Midland Legacy, recording a personal-best time of 10.68 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Arizona is expected to sign at least 10 more defensive players today as part of a massive overhaul on that side of the ball.

Arizona expected to ink 20-plus players in top-40 class

The early signing period has arrived, and it’s expected to be bountiful for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona is expected to sign 20-plus prospects today, securing a class that’s ranked around 40th nationally by 247Sports and Rivals.

If the Wildcats can maintain that ranking, Fisch and his staff will have put together consecutive classes in the top 40. The UA hasn’t accomplished that, by consensus, since 2005-06.