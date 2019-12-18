Signing-day updates: Junior-college tight end Stacey Marshall Jr. commits to Arizona

The third early signing period is underway. It's the second full class for Kevin Sumlin as coach of the Arizona Wildcats. We'll update the UA's recruiting activity throughout the day.

After losing a tight end last week, the Arizona Wildcats didn’t wait long to land another one.

Stacey Marshall Jr. of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College committed to Arizona on Wednesday.

Marshall is listed at 6-6, 252 pounds. He’s originally from Montgomery, Alabama. He caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown for Hutchinson this past season.

Marshall held offers from at least 10 other schools, including Southern Miss and UNLV.

Three-star tight end Drake Dabney decommitted from Arizona on Sunday. He signed with Baylor on Wednesday.