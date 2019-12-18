Signing-day updates: Junior-college tight end Stacey Marshall Jr. commits to Arizona

The third early signing period is underway. It's the second full class for Kevin Sumlin as coach of the Arizona Wildcats. We'll update the UA's recruiting activity throughout the day.
After losing a tight end last week, the Arizona Wildcats didn’t wait long to land another one.
Stacey Marshall Jr. of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College committed to Arizona on Wednesday.
Let’s Get To Work! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/qpXzNSQu6p— Stacey Marshall Jr (@smj_81) December 18, 2019
Marshall is listed at 6-6, 252 pounds. He’s originally from Montgomery, Alabama. He caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown for Hutchinson this past season.
Marshall held offers from at least 10 other schools, including Southern Miss and UNLV.
Three-star tight end Drake Dabney decommitted from Arizona on Sunday. He signed with Baylor on Wednesday.
Arizona has two scholarship tight ends on its roster: junior Bryce Wolma and redshirt freshman Zach Williams. Another tight end, Jake Peters, is in the NCAA transfer portal.
Wildcats add to RB depth, inking 3-star prospect Jalen John
Arizona has added another talented player to its deep pool of running backs.
Tailback Jalen John of Lake Oswego, Oregon, became the latest prospect to sign with the Wildcats on Wednesday morning.
🏈 | Jalen John🏫 | Lakeridge High School📍 | Lake Oswego, Ore.#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/BHqqCO4Kc2— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
John is a three-star prospect who held offers from at least seven other schools, including five from the Pac-12.
Arizona lists John at 5-11, 210 pounds. The Wildcats are set to return four scholarship tailbacks but most replace the production of departing starter J.J. Taylor.
Here’s film of John:
📽️ Jalen John 📽️ pic.twitter.com/84XOQfhwa1— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Here’s UA running backs coach DeMarco Murray discussing the newest Wildcat:
In the Film Room: @DeMarcoMurray on Jalen John#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/vAeo1aaLAs— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Arizona has targeted another running back in this class, three-star prospect Frank Brown of Houston. Brown said he will wait until February to sign.
3-star WR Majon Wright becomes 7th prospect to sign with Wildcats
A productive morning for the Arizona Wildcats continued with the official addition of receiver Majon Wright.
Wright visited Arizona this past weekend, committed to the Wildcats on Sunday and signed with them Wednesday morning.
🏈 | Majon Wright🏫 | Cardinal Gibbons High School📍 | Fort Lauderdale, Fla.#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/wbWr91YXE4— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Wright is listed at 6-2, 197 pounds. He is the younger brother of former NFL safety Major Wright and current Alabama defensive back Daniel Wright.
Majon played at Cardinal Gibbons High School in For Lauderdale, Florida, the same school that produced current UA guard Jamari Williams.
Here’s film of Wright in action:
📽️ Majon Wright 📽️ pic.twitter.com/G56liESOC7— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Here’s assistant coach Taylor Mazzone breaking down the newest addition to the receiver room:
In the Film Room: @TaylorMazzone1 on Majon Wright#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Iw5JkqA2d9— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Arizona holds off late bid from USC, signs in-state DE Regen Terry
Consider this the first big win of the early signing period for the Arizona Wildcats.
Florence three-star defensive end Regen Terry – who visited USC this past weekend – stuck with his commitment and signed with Arizona.
🏈 | Regen Terry🏫 | Florence High School📍 | Florence, Ariz.#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/dlGhiVmPuw— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Terry is the 20th-rated prospect in the state for 2020, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Most experts consider this year’s class to be the deepest in Arizona history.
The UA is listing Terry at 6-4, 250 pounds, a sign that he could develop into a true, hand-in-the-ground defensive end.
Here’s film of Terry in action:
📽️ Regen Terry 📽️ pic.twitter.com/QCTkwsbXQI— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Terry signed with Arizona despite the Wildcats not having a defensive coordinator or D-line coach as of Wednesday morning. Here’s outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone breaking down Terry:
In the Film Room: @TaylorMazzone1 on Regen Terry#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/OemWJhCZYq— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Woody Jean becomes 5th prospect, 2nd offensive lineman to sign with Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats continued to fortify their offensive line on early signing day.
Lineman Woody Jean became the fifth player and second blocker to sign with Arizona on Wednesday.
🏈 | Woody Jean🏫 | Deerfield Beach High School📍 | Deerfield Beach, Fla.#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/aZuN11iDap— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Jean is from Deerfield Beach, Florida. The UA lists him at 6-4, 285 pounds.
Here’s film of Jean, primarily playing right tackle for the Bucks:
📽️ Woody Jean 📽️ pic.twitter.com/6eZWHI5CSD— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Here’s UA offensive line coach Kyle DeVan discussing the latest addition to the squad:
In the Film Room: @CoachDeVan on Woody Jean#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/7l341M74GU— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
3-star LB Mason Cobb picks Oklahoma State over Arizona, Louisville
The Arizona Wildcats have suffered their first loss of early signing day.
Linebacker Mason Cobb of Provo, Utah, has signed with Oklahoma State.
Welcome to Stillwater, Mason Cobb!🎥: https://t.co/OFmGq13aQU📰: https://t.co/PSJ5A5dIRa#okstate | #2020OrangeVZN | #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/ZtIypwvknp— Cowboy Football 🇨🇦🤠 (@CowboyFB) December 18, 2019
Arizona was one of three finalists for the three-star prospect. OSU and Louisville were the others.
The Wildcats’ current commitment list is short on defensive players. Arizona also has yet to officially hire a defensive coordinator. It’s possible that situation will be remedied by the end of the day, or at least the end of the week.
'Tough' in-state QB Will Plummer officially joins Arizona Wildcats
Quarterback Will Plummer was the first 2020 prospect to commit to Arizona, way back on Jan. 30.
Plummer stuck with his pledge and signed his letter of intent with the Wildcats on Wednesday morning.
🏈 | Will Plummer🏫 | Gilbert High School📍 | Gilbert, Ariz.#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/AkvgA1Njpf— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Plummer (6-2, 205) is the third recruit to officially join the Wildcat and the first from within the state.
Plummer threw for 6,813 yards and 58 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons at Gilbert High School. He also has played safety and on special teams for the Tigers.
Here's UA offensive coordinator and QB coach Noel Mazzone breaking down Plummer's film:
In the Film Room: @NzoneFootball on Will Plummer#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/OwdEiIOEPH— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Strong-legged kicker Tyler Loop is third prospect to sign with Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats have added their third signee before 8 a.m. Mountain Time.
The newest Wildcat is Tyler Loop, a kicker from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas.
🏈 | Tyler Loop🏫 | Lovejoy HS📍 | Lucas, Texas#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/PdgOdrsyZt— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Arizona returns senior kicker Lucas Havrisik, who would benefit from having some legitimate competition. Loop also has experience as a punter, which has been a problematic position for the Wildcats.
Here are some highlights of Loop’s work in high school:
📽️Tyler Loop 📽️ pic.twitter.com/O9Rjrtw63d— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Here’s special-teams coordinator Jeremy Springer discussing what Loop will bring to the program:
In the Film Room: @CoachSpringerST on Tyler Loop#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/rfvOTpiV6O— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Offensive lineman Josh Baker becomes second UA signee
The Arizona Wildcats have added their second signee of the day.
The latest addition is offensive lineman Josh Baker of Eureka, Missouri.
🏈 | Josh Baker🏫 | Eureka High School📍 | Eureka, Mo.#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/zr80RY2IPp— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
The UA is listing Baker at 6-3, 280 pounds. He is one of three offensive linemen committed to Arizona for 2020, although they’re not all expected to sign during the early period.
Here’s film of Baker, who projects as a center or guard in college:
📽️ Josh Baker 📽️ pic.twitter.com/gzAvoJ91tc— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
And here’s offensive line coach Kyle DeVan discussing Baker’s skill set:
In the Film Room: @CoachDeVan on Josh Baker#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/x57hZppLew— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
German receiver Roberto Miranda is first prospect to join Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats’ first signee is on the board.
Receiver Robert Miranda via Berlin – yes, that Berlin – has signed his national letter of intent.
🏈 | Roberto Miranda🏫 | Schul-und Leistungssportzentrum📍 | Berlin, Germany#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/KAaTM9pBK9— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
The UA is listing Miranda at 6-2, 220 pounds. Listed by most recruiting sites as a tight end, Miranda will play wide receiver for the Wildcats.
Here are some highlights of Miranda’s work:
📽️ Roberto Miranda 📽️ pic.twitter.com/AY3wiTkruX— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
And here’s UA outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone talking about the newest member of the team:
In the Film Room: @TaylorMazzone1 on WR Roberto Miranda.#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/f1lOOXiyLD— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Wildcats seek to make up ground as early period begins
How many players will the Arizona Wildcats sign today? Do they have any surprises in store? Will anything they do satisfy an increasingly disgruntled fan base?
Those are just some of the questions facing Arizona as the early signing period begins. The Wildcats entered today with 14 known verbal commitments, although not all of them are expected to sign right away.
With only 14 commits - and none, by consensus, higher than a three-star - Arizona was ranked 10th in the Pac-12 and in the mid-60s nationally as of Tuesday night. That's not what anyone expected when Kevin Sumlin came aboard.
The Wildcats did finish strong a year ago, so anything is possible. Stay tuned.
