Signing-day updates: 'Tough' in-state QB Will Plummer officially joins Arizona Wildcats

The third early signing period is underway. It's the second full class for Kevin Sumlin as coach of the Arizona Wildcats. We'll update the UA's recruiting activity throughout the day.
Quarterback Will Plummer was the first 2020 prospect to commit to Arizona, way back on Jan. 30.
Plummer stuck with his pledge and signed his letter of intent with the Wildcats on Wednesday morning.
🏈 | Will Plummer🏫 | Gilbert High School📍 | Gilbert, Ariz.#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/AkvgA1Njpf— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Plummer (6-2, 205) is the third recruit to officially join the Wildcat and the first from within the state.
Plummer threw for 6,813 yards and 58 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons at Gilbert High School. He also has played safety and on special teams for the Tigers.
Here's UA offensive coordinator and QB coach Noel Mazzone breaking down Plummer's film:
In the Film Room: @NzoneFootball on Will Plummer#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/OwdEiIOEPH— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Strong-legged kicker Tyler Loop is third prospect to sign with Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats have added their third signee before 8 a.m. Mountain Time.
The newest Wildcat is Tyler Loop, a kicker from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas.
🏈 | Tyler Loop🏫 | Lovejoy HS📍 | Lucas, Texas#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/PdgOdrsyZt— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Arizona returns senior kicker Lucas Havrisik, who would benefit from having some legitimate competition. Loop also has experience as a punter, which has been a problematic position for the Wildcats.
Here are some highlights of Loop’s work in high school:
📽️Tyler Loop 📽️ pic.twitter.com/O9Rjrtw63d— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Here’s special-teams coordinator Jeremy Springer discussing what Loop will bring to the program:
In the Film Room: @CoachSpringerST on Tyler Loop#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/rfvOTpiV6O— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Offensive lineman Josh Baker becomes second UA signee
The Arizona Wildcats have added their second signee of the day.
The latest addition is offensive lineman Josh Baker of Eureka, Missouri.
🏈 | Josh Baker🏫 | Eureka High School📍 | Eureka, Mo.#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/zr80RY2IPp— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
The UA is listing Baker at 6-3, 280 pounds. He is one of three offensive linemen committed to Arizona for 2020, although they’re not all expected to sign during the early period.
Here’s film of Baker, who projects as a center or guard in college:
📽️ Josh Baker 📽️ pic.twitter.com/gzAvoJ91tc— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
And here’s offensive line coach Kyle DeVan discussing Baker’s skill set:
In the Film Room: @CoachDeVan on Josh Baker#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/x57hZppLew— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
German receiver Roberto Miranda is first prospect to join Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats’ first signee is on the board.
Receiver Robert Miranda via Berlin – yes, that Berlin – has signed his national letter of intent.
🏈 | Roberto Miranda🏫 | Schul-und Leistungssportzentrum📍 | Berlin, Germany#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/KAaTM9pBK9— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
The UA is listing Miranda at 6-2, 220 pounds. Listed by most recruiting sites as a tight end, Miranda will play wide receiver for the Wildcats.
Here are some highlights of Miranda’s work:
📽️ Roberto Miranda 📽️ pic.twitter.com/AY3wiTkruX— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
And here’s UA outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone talking about the newest member of the team:
In the Film Room: @TaylorMazzone1 on WR Roberto Miranda.#BlockA20 | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/f1lOOXiyLD— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 18, 2019
Wildcats seek to make up ground as early period begins
How many players will the Arizona Wildcats sign today? Do they have any surprises in store? Will anything they do satisfy an increasingly disgruntled fan base?
Those are just some of the questions facing Arizona as the early signing period begins. The Wildcats entered today with 14 known verbal commitments, although not all of them are expected to sign right away.
With only 14 commits - and none, by consensus, higher than a three-star - Arizona was ranked 10th in the Pac-12 and in the mid-60s nationally as of Tuesday night. That's not what anyone expected when Kevin Sumlin came aboard.
The Wildcats did finish strong a year ago, so anything is possible. Stay tuned.
