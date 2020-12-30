Six players to watch during Thursday's Arizona Bowl

Ball State and No. 22 San Jose State are set to meet for the first time in the New Year’s Eve Offerpad Arizona Bowl at noon.

The San Jose State Spartans are off to their best start in program history with a 7-0 record to go along with a Mountain West Championship, while their 6-1 opponent from Indiana comes in as Mid-American Conference champions and are searching for the school’s first-ever bowl win.

With a lot at stake in this matchup, here are three players from each team to keep an eye on.

San Jose State Spartans

No. 17 Nick Starkel, QB

Starkel has moved around quite a bit during his college career, but the senior has finally found a home at San Jose and is enjoying his best collegiate season.

Originally a Texas A&M recruit, the Argyle, Texas, native transferred to Arkansas after three seasons with the Aggies. After an uneven 2019 campaign with the Razorbacks, Starkel grad transferred to the Spartans and earned the starting job in training camp.