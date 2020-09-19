Six years later, 'Hill Mary' originator Austin Hill talks about the play that made him famous

“I don’t like to use the word luck, because we put ourselves in position to win that game. But there was definitely some crazy stuff to happen in order for us to even be in position for a Hail Mary to happen. Looking back on it, it was just a crazy sequence of events.”

A: “Honestly, I think it was supposed to go to (Trey) Griffey. It was supposed to go to either me or Griffey and then Cayleb (Jones) was supposed to come in (on the) backside to catch anything that was tipped up in the air. He was supposed to be that athletic guy that’s like, ‘Hey, I’m just gonna jump on top of everybody and get over there.’ I don’t even think he got over there in time. But I believe the ball was supposed to go to Griffey and I was supposed to be in the front or the middle to get the ball. You know me, I’m a receiver. So when I see a ball in the air and it’s anyone that can go up for it, I’m just going to find it. I don’t care at that point who the ball is supposed to go to; I’m going to go up and catch that ball.”