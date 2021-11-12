Skid is over, but Jedd Fisch’s mission — to build Cats into annual contenders — hasn’t changed

Fisch was quick to deliver move-on-oriented messaging when the team reconvened Sunday. It echoed one of the signs that’s plastered throughout LSFF: “So what now?”

“That is going to be our mentality all the way through,” Fisch said. “We've got three games left this season. We've got a spring of football. We have to find a way to get better every single day.”

The next challenge is a formidable one. Utah has won the Pac-12 South the last two times a full season was conducted, and the Utes are in pole position with three games to go. They’re coming off back-to-back blowout victories, including a 45-point demolition of Stanford on the road last week.

Fisch has great admiration for the way Kyle Whittingham has built the Utah program. Fisch went so far as to say the Utes “are the model in the Pac-12 for us, for what we would like to look like” — a statement that played to mixed reviews on social media.

“They're just tough,” Fisch said. “They're physical. They know exactly what they want to look like. Their defense looks a certain way. They recruit to that. They (acquire) the same type of players that they just fill in.