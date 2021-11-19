Sloppy Arizona trails Washington State 21-7 at halftime in snowy, foggy Pullman

Arizona trails Washington State 21-7 at halftime of a snowy, foggy, sloppy game at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington.

The Wildcats have committed seven penalties for 40 yards.

QB Will Plummer is 8 of 15 for 77 yards and one TD. Counterpart Jayden de Laura is 7 of 12 for 110 yards and two scores.

Both teams have rushed for more than 100 yards. Drake Anderson has 71 yards for Arizona. Max Borghi has 73 yards and a TD for WSU.

Washington State, which operates a version of the run-and-shoot offense, did more running than shooting in the first quarter. The Cougars had 61 yards rushing and only 13 passing. Twenty-six of those rushing yards came on Borghi’s touchdown run, which gave WSU a 7-0 lead with 7:11 left in the opening period.

WSU got the ball after a fourth-down failure. Arizona advanced to the WSU 45 on its opening drive. But Plummer’s sneak attempt on fourth-and-1 got stuffed for no gain.

The Cougars expanded their lead to 14-0 late in the second quarter. De Laura hooked up twice with Travell Harris for gains of 32 and 8 yards. The second pass went for a touchdown. Harris beat safety Jaydin Young in one-on-one coverage both times.