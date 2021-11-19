Sloppy Arizona trails Washington State 21-7 at halftime in snowy, foggy Pullman

Arizona trails Washington State 21-7 at halftime of a snowy, foggy, sloppy game at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington.
The Wildcats have committed seven penalties for 40 yards.
QB Will Plummer is 8 of 15 for 77 yards and one TD. Counterpart Jayden de Laura is 7 of 12 for 110 yards and two scores.
Both teams have rushed for more than 100 yards. Drake Anderson has 71 yards for Arizona. Max Borghi has 73 yards and a TD for WSU.
Washington State, which operates a version of the run-and-shoot offense, did more running than shooting in the first quarter. The Cougars had 61 yards rushing and only 13 passing. Twenty-six of those rushing yards came on Borghi’s touchdown run, which gave WSU a 7-0 lead with 7:11 left in the opening period.
WSU got the ball after a fourth-down failure. Arizona advanced to the WSU 45 on its opening drive. But Plummer’s sneak attempt on fourth-and-1 got stuffed for no gain.
The Cougars expanded their lead to 14-0 late in the second quarter. De Laura hooked up twice with Travell Harris for gains of 32 and 8 yards. The second pass went for a touchdown. Harris beat safety Jaydin Young in one-on-one coverage both times.
Arizona desperately needed a spark at that point, and Anderson provided it. His 71-yard run advanced the Wildcats into the red zone.
Arizona faced another fourth-down situation – fourth-and-2 at the WSU 11. Jedd Fisch called a play-action pass. After finding no one open to the right, Plummer came back to his left. Plummer threw a jump ball to Boobie Curry, who defeated Chau Smith-Wade for the score to make it 14-7.
It didn’t take long for the Cougars to re-establish a 14-point advantage. They needed only three plays to go 75 yards. De Laura connected with Jackson for a 43-yard TD. Young again was victimized on the play.
UA middle linebacker Jerry Roberts got injured on the first play from scrimmage when teammate Mo Diallo threw Borghi into Roberts’ left leg. Roberts had to be taken off the field on a cart. Veteran Dante Smith took his place.
