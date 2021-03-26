Snaps and drops: How Gunner Cruz, other Arizona QBs are adjusting to a new style of offense under Jedd Fisch

Once the ball is secured, the quarterbacks have to execute the proper footwork, whether handing the ball off, faking a handoff or dropping to pass. As with every other aspect of the offense, Fisch and his staff want the QBs to get to a point where they aren’t thinking about it.

“It’s definitely different for these guys when you’re under center and you’re doing drills from under center,” Fisch said. “You have to not count your steps. But you’re told, ‘Hey, this is a five-step, this is a seven-step, this is a three-step.’

“Don’t be the guy that counts steps; just be the guy that understands it. It’s going to come from a process of ... repetition, and we just need to get them to the point that they have muscle memory. It’s gonna take a bit a little bit longer for them to get there.”

That’s the tricky part for the coaching staff. They understand that it’s going to take time for quarterbacks, centers and others who have been operating in spread-type systems since their high school days. But they also want to push the players as hard as they can. Fisch doesn’t often reference Arizona’s recent past — if ever — but there’s an implicit understanding that the Wildcats are starting from the bottom of the Pac-12.