SoCal 2023 DL Lucas Conti commits to Arizona Wildcats

Entering Sunday, the Arizona Wildcats didn't have any defensive line commits for the 2023 recruiting class. They left Sunday with two, when three-star 2023 defensive lineman Lucas Conti committed to the Wildcats on his social media accounts.

The Wildcats landed under-the-radar New Mexico defensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez just hours before Conti's decision.

Conti, a 6-foot-5-inch, 260-pound Corona, California native, selected the UA over Arizona State, Colorado, Washington State, Montana State and Nevada.

During his junior season at Centennial High School, Conti led the team with seven sacks and was third in tackles (56).

Conti is the sixth prospect in Arizona's '23 class — the third from Southern California, joining Inglewood safety Justin Johnson and Bishop Alemany offensive tackle Rhino Tapaatoutai.

