SoCal QB Noah Fifita hopes to bring Russell Wilson-esque flare to Wildcats' offense

A: “I was always around football. I was born in ’03 and had uncles in college at that time. I attended my first football game at two months old at Fresno State, so I’ve been around football my entire life, literally. When I was 2 or 3 years old, my grandpa would take me outside to go play catch with the Nerf ball or tennis ball or whatever we could find around the house. He was the one who taught me how to throw. When I turned 5, that was when I first started playing football. I’m half-Tongan, so the Tongan side of my family is really big and has a lot of linebackers, defensive linemen. My dad was my coach my entire youth career, and he started me off at right tackle, but our quarterback couldn’t take a snap so he ended up putting me there. The rest is history.”