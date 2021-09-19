Social media reactions following Arizona's 'embarrassing' loss to NAU

Arizona lost to FCS in-state rival Northern Arizona 21-19 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium, giving the Lumberjacks their first win of the season, and extending the UA's losing streak to 15 games.
The Wildcats are now 0-3 under head coach Jedd Fisch, and finish nonconference play winless for the first time since the 1978 season.
The last time Arizona lost to NAU in football? Try nearly 100 years ago in 1932.
A catastrophic loss brings out interesting social media posts, which we collected:
Brandon Sanders
I’m not embarrassed bcuz I know the pain of defeat when I’ve thought “we should’ve won” I know there is no free lunch. I’m committed more than ever b4 to doing better for our program bcuz if you do what you’ve always done you’ll get what you’ve always gotten! We Will Rise 🐻⬇️— Brandon Sanders (@coachBSanders18) September 19, 2021
Scooby Wright
1932 are you shittin me— Scooby Wright III (@TwoStarScoob) September 19, 2021
PJ Johnson
How tf does a power 5 program get this terrible— PJ Johnson (@lulalandpj) September 19, 2021
Its crazy how terrible arizona is like wat happen— PJ Johnson (@lulalandpj) September 19, 2021
Robert Golden
Not to disrespect NAU, but a pac-12 team just lost to NAU. Unacceptable!— Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) September 19, 2021
NAU Football
Celebrating for the first time in Tucson!!#NAUStrong ⚒️🌲💪🏼 #CHOP pic.twitter.com/RxKccxd2EW— NAU Football (@NAU_Football) September 19, 2021
