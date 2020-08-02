Some Pac-12 players say they'll boycott 2020 football season if conference doesn't change policies

Players say they're afraid of losing their scholarships if they decide not to participate in the fall sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic, despite the Pac-12 saying that it plans to honor the scholarships of anyone who opts out. UA backup quarterback Kevin Doyle said Saturday that he will sit out the upcoming football season because of the virus. His decision is not related to the proposed boycott.

"Because any player who does not feel comfortable playing this season should be free to opt out without losing their scholarship or any eligibility, #WeAreUnited," the letter said.

The players are also requesting player-approved pandemic protocols and "adequate COVID testing" through a third-party organization.

Since COVID-19 has personally affected the families of student-athletes in the Pac-12, the players are also requesting the conference to "distribute 50% of each sport’s total conference revenue evenly among athletes in their respective sports" off name, image and likeness.

"Because immoral rules would punish us for receiving basic necessities or compensation for the use of our names, images and likenesses, while many of us and our families are suffering economically from the COVID-19 fallout, #WeAreUnited," the letter said.