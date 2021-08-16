‘Sooner rather than later’: QB decision closer after Arizona Wildcats’ scrimmage

The Arizona Wildcats are closing in on a quarterback decision.
After Sunday night’s scrimmage, UA coach Jedd Fisch said he and his staff “have a good idea ... of where we’re heading” regarding that critical call. Fisch wasn’t ready to make that proclamation after “Preseason Game 1,” but it appears it’s coming down to Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer, with Cruz possibly holding a slight lead.
“We'll probably need a couple days to make sure we're right, confirm that decision, and then hopefully, probably by Saturday night, the next scrimmage, should be able to have the guy that's starting take it with the ones,” Fisch said. “But I like to watch the tape ... to look at who made the best decisions, who didn't take sacks, who was able to call plays the fastest, was able to not fumble the football, avoid penalties — all the things that you need to do to be a starting quarterback in the Pac-12 or any level.
“I think we'll get there. I think we'll get there sooner rather than later. And then we've got to just really start pushing those guys to work together.”
Cruz took the first snaps in the scrimmage at Arizona Stadium and made an immediate impression. On the third play, he connected with Stanley Berryhill III for a 62-yard touchdown. Berryhill defeated Malik Hausman on a crossing route, then raced up the left sideline for the score.
Cruz, a transfer from Washington State, unofficially finished 7 of 10 for 135 yards and that one score. Plummer was 6 of 10 for 53 yards. Jordan McCloud was 8 of 12 for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Because Arizona was low on defensive linemen, two series were converted into 7-on-7 sessions. Plummer and McCloud handled those. McCloud did most of his work in that setting (5 of 8, 46 yards). He also primarily worked with and against the third unit.
Although Cruz was first up and put up the biggest numbers, Plummer is at worst nipping at his heels. If Berryhill had been able to catch a well-thrown deep ball in 7-on-7, Plummer’s numbers would have been 7 of 10 for 114 yards and a TD — almost identical to Cruz’s.
Plummer also made a good decision to throw a pass into the end zone, drawing an interference penalty that netted the offense 15 yards.
“There's separation. I just don't know exactly how much separation,” Fisch said. “I really want to watch the tape before I speak on the exact separation.”
Cruz and Plummer have participated in 20-plus practices since spring. McCloud has been part of all nine during preseason camp. Some tendencies have emerged:
- Cruz sometimes holds the ball too long but seldom puts it in harm’s way. The last play of the scrimmage illustrated that. The offense faced fourth-and-goal at the 11-yard line. Cruz dropped back, couldn’t find an open receiver and tried to run. The defense converged on him for a team sack near the line of scrimmage.
- Plummer is more willing to take chances, and that can lead to turnovers. He has a team-high three interceptions during the 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 periods that have been open to the media. Plummer has slightly more mobility than Cruz and can make plays with his legs, although Cruz has shown impressive agility within the pocket for a QB listed at 6-5, 227.
- McCloud, a transfer from South Florida, didn’t have the benefit of spring practice and has been running behind since arriving in June. He arguably had his best practice Sunday night, but it doesn’t appear he has a sufficient window to make up for lost time. Listed at 6-0, 200, McCloud is smaller and slighter than Cruz and Plummer (6-1, 204) and would have benefited from a full offseason in the strength program.
Fisch said the QB situation reminds him of what he went through with the New England Patriots last year. The Patriots had Jared Stidham on the roster after parting ways with Tom Brady. They added Brian Hoyer to the mix in May. In July, they signed Cam Newton. The three battled in camp. Newton, a former league MVP, won the job.
“I literally feel like I'm déjà vu-ing,” Fisch said, “minus the fact that we don't have Cam Newton.”
New additions
Arizona has added three players to its 2021 roster.
Fisch announced that receiver Ma'jon Wright, defensive lineman Mohamed Diallo and tight end Carson Cota are officially part of the program. The three have been cleared by compliance and attended practice Sunday in street clothes.
Wright technically is rejoining the program after transferring to Middle Tennessee State in the offseason. Fisch indicated Wright likely will have to redshirt this season after being enrolled at MTSU. He caught 15 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown as a freshman last season.
“I told Ma’jon it would have been a lot easier if he never left,” Fisch said.
Diallo is a graduate transfer from Central Michigan, where he was named first-team All-MAC in 2020 after registering 19 tackles, 9.5 stops for losses (including three sacks) and one forced fumble in five games. CMU listed Diallo at 6-4, 305. He’s from Toronto and was selected with the 19th pick in the 2021 CFL draft.
“We had to work some things out to get him here on campus,” Fisch said of Diallo, who also previously played for Arizona Western College and Texas A&M. “We're excited to get him here, though. He's an impact player for us, and we expect that we can get him ready to go, at least for a few snaps.”
Cota, a three-star recruit in the class of 2021, announced his commitment to Arizona in late April. He’s the son of former NFL safety Chad Cota and the younger brother of UCLA receiver Chase Cota, whom UA quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty coached with the Bruins.
“If it wasn't for a COVID year, he we would have many, many opportunities,” Fisch said of Cota, who’s from Medford, Oregon, and joins Arizona as a preferred walk-on. “We're very fortunate that we had a relationship with his family.”
Extra points
- Three-fourths of the starting defensive line — JB Brown, Trevon Mason and Kyon Barrs — did not participate in the scrimmage. Backup linemen Paris Shand, Dion Wilson Jr. and Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa also were out, as was safety Jaxen Turner. Fisch expects all the injured defensive linemen to be back for the Sept. 4 opener against BYU. “They’ll be healthy for game day,” he said. “Everyone will be back. (Am I) concerned that they're not practicing? Yes. Concerned for their health for opening day? No.”
- With the defensive line depleted, Alex Navarro-Silva and Regen Terry worked with the first unit. Transfer Leevel Tatum III saw his first action of camp.
- Despite being the only available starter, defensive end Jalen Harris continued to make plays. He registered a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures.
- Starting left guard Donovan Laie got rolled up during a running play, ending his night. Trainers examined his right leg. He appeared to be moving around well on the sideline.
- Penalties plagued the offense inside the red zone. During one sequence, a pair of holding penalties pushed the ball from the 4 to the 24. That set the stage for BJ Casteel to make another acrobatic sideline catch on a pass from Cruz, advancing the ball to the 1. But the defense stuffed Stevie Rocker Jr. on fourth-and-goal.
- Procedural infractions hurt the offense later in the scrimmage. Fisch chalked that up to communication and personnel issues.
- Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, the father of UA freshman safety Isaiah Taylor, attended the scrimmage and spoke with Fisch afterward.
- The Wildcats are off Monday. Their next practice is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Their second and final scrimmage is Saturday night. It will be a dress rehearsal for the Sept. 11 home opener vs. San Diego State, Fisch said.
