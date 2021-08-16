‘Sooner rather than later’: QB decision closer after Arizona Wildcats’ scrimmage

The Arizona Wildcats are closing in on a quarterback decision.

After Sunday night’s scrimmage, UA coach Jedd Fisch said he and his staff “have a good idea ... of where we’re heading” regarding that critical call. Fisch wasn’t ready to make that proclamation after “Preseason Game 1,” but it appears it’s coming down to Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer, with Cruz possibly holding a slight lead.

“We'll probably need a couple days to make sure we're right, confirm that decision, and then hopefully, probably by Saturday night, the next scrimmage, should be able to have the guy that's starting take it with the ones,” Fisch said. “But I like to watch the tape ... to look at who made the best decisions, who didn't take sacks, who was able to call plays the fastest, was able to not fumble the football, avoid penalties — all the things that you need to do to be a starting quarterback in the Pac-12 or any level.

“I think we'll get there. I think we'll get there sooner rather than later. And then we've got to just really start pushing those guys to work together.”