Southern California 2023 OT Rhino Tapa'atoutai commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona landed a verbal commitment from Rhino Tapaatoutai, an offensive tackle from Mission Hills, California, for the 2023 recruiting class. 

 (Arizona Athletics / Rhino Tapaatoutai Twitter)

Arizona has landed its first offensive lineman for the 2023 recruiting class. 

Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai, a 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, committed to the Wildcats Monday night on Twitter. 

Tapa'atoutai also had offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Hawaii, UNLV and New Mexico State. He isn't rated by 247Sports.com's ranking services. 

Tapa'atoutai is the fourth commit of Arizona's 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman, three-star Texas safety Canyon Moses and three-star L.A.-area safety Justin Johnson. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

