Southern California 2023 OT Rhino Tapa'atoutai commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona has landed its first offensive lineman for the 2023 recruiting class.
Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai, a 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, committed to the Wildcats Monday night on Twitter.
After a great unofficial Visit this Past weekend , I am proud to say that I will be COMMITTING to THE University of Arizona ! TMU! @giant_skillz @Giantskillz_RML @ArizonaFBall @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @247Sports - BEARDOWN🔵🔴 #LLM🕊 #WVC pic.twitter.com/qQWXfK1sNV— Siaosi Rhino Tapaatoutai (@Rhin0_An0malyyy) April 19, 2022
Tapa'atoutai also had offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Hawaii, UNLV and New Mexico State. He isn't rated by 247Sports.com's ranking services.
Tapa'atoutai is the fourth commit of Arizona's 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman, three-star Texas safety Canyon Moses and three-star L.A.-area safety Justin Johnson.
