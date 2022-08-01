'Speedy,' 'Deuce' and 'Bobo' among newcomers who could help Wildcats right away

Overhaul. Influx. Monsoon.

Whatever word you want to use to describe Arizona’s roster overhaul leading up to Jedd Fisch's second season, this much is true: the Wildcats will feature dozens of new faces when they start training camp on Wednesday morning.

Arizona's roster of 113 players includes a whopping 54 newcomers.

“We’re a better football team,” Fisch said last week. “The players that were on our roster last year that are on our roster this year have improved. They’ve committed to being better in the weight room. They’ve committed to being better in film study. They’ve committed to being better fundamentally.

“We brought in some good football players. What it looks like come Saturday, Sept. 3 (against San Diego State) is very different than how I feel right now. We’ll have to see. We’ll have to see if our team can come together in this training camp and how well we can play as a team.”

Many of the Wildcats' top newcomers — transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura, transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing, former USC edge rusher Hunter Echols and two top recruits, receiver Tetairoa McMillan and tight end Keyan Burnett — enrolled in January, took part in spring ball and figure to be more comfortable in Fisch's system as camp opens.

Others, including a pair highly-touted defenders and a former Florida State running back, are just arriving in Tucson and will have to learn on the fly. Here are five brand-new Wildcats to watch as the team starts practicing.

D.J. Williams

Position: Running back

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Weight: 213 pounds

Hometown: Sebring, Florida

The rundown: The Wildcats weren’t necessarily in the market for a running back given their depth at the position. But when Fisch turned on the tape, Wlliams — a former Florida State and Auburn rusher — was too talented to turn. A recommendation from Williams’ former head coach at Auburn, Gus Malzahn, helped convince Fisch.

He said it: “We’re never going to turn down a good player … There was no way that when I saw D.J., watched his film, that I didn’t think he would be an upgrade.” — Fisch

Rayshon 'Speedy' Luke

Position: Running back

Height: 5-8

Weight: 175 pounds

Hometown: Bellflower, California

The rundown: During his senior season at powerhouse St. John Bosco, Luke provided a glimpse of what he's capable of. He scored two touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — in the Army All-American Bowl, receiving MVP honors following the game. The do-it-all speedster will join a loaded backfield that includes Williams, returning starter Michael Wiley, fellow freshman Jonah Coleman and returners Stevie Rocker, Drake Anderson, Jalen John and James Bohls. Luke is expected to have a role in Arizona’s return unit right away.

He said it: "He is a special back. What does that mean? It means that we can put 'Speedy' in about every position we possibly can put him in and feel like we’ll have success with him there.” — Fisch

Sterling 'Deuce' Lane

Position: Edge rusher

Height: 6-4

Weight: 235 pounds

Hometown: Westlake Village, California

The rundown: Call him an outside linebacker or an edge rusher. Either way, Lane is considered one of the top overall prospects in Arizona’s freshman class. Lane, who chose the Wildcats over offers from LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona State and Utah, will be a part of a group that includes Echols, Jalen Harris and his younger brother, 6-7, 252-pound Jason Harris.

He said it: "'Deuce' Lane is just a fantastic defensive end, edge rusher, outside linebacker, he fits so many boxes. We want to really improve our pass rush, and this class of guys we have coming in are going to make some noise.” — Arizona defensive line coach Ricky Hunley

Tacario 'Bobo' Davis

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Hometown: Long Beach, California

The rundown: It’s no secret that Arizona needs to get better at taking away the football. In 2021, the Wildcats ranked last in the Pac-12 with four interceptions. Davis’ height and versatility should help the Wildcats in that category. Arizona returns Christian Roland-Wallace, Treydan Stukes and Isaiah Rutherford while adding Davis, four-star freshman Ephesians Prysock and Miami product Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine — also known as "G7."

He said it: “Length. The one thing I was really attracted (to) with him was he’s light on his feet (while also being) so tall. We’re going to play a lot of press coverage. ... I think he’s capable of playing all the different techniques with all the different coverages we’re gonna play. ... He was recruited by other schools. Once he committed, he stayed firm. He showed some great loyalty.” — UA cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker

Jacob Rich Kongaika

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-2

Weight: 280 pounds

Hometown: Santa Ana, California

The rundown: Kongaika falls into the under-the-radar category, but he could turn some heads very soon. The Santa Ana Mater Dei product finished his high school career as a First Team All-Trinity League selection. Kongaika had scholarship offers from Colorado State, Utah State and UCLA, but when Johnny Nansen left the Bruins to take over Arizona's defense, Kongaika followed him … as a walk-on. Scholarship or not, the Wildcats have high expectations for Kongaika, who joins an interior defensive line group that includes Kyon Barrs, UCLA transfer Tiaoalii Savea, Paris Shand, JB Brown, Nahe Sulunga and Dion "Tank" Wilson, among others.