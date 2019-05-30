The Arizona Wildcats have made another late addition to their 2019 roster at a position of need.
Receiver Tayvian Cunningham of Sacramento City College committed to Arizona last Wednesday night.
I’m committed to the University of Arizona! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Kh8zeFblHq— Tayvian Cunningham (@TayCunningham_) May 30, 2019
The UA is hopeful Cunningham can make an immediate impact as a deep threat after Devaughn Cooper was dismissed from the team earlier this month.
Cunningham is listed at 6 feet, 188 pounds. He caught 46 passes for 674 yards (14.7-yard average) and two touchdowns in two seasons at SCC. Cunningham returned six kickoffs for touchdowns and averaged 36.4 yards per return.
Cunningham also participated in track at SCC, running the 100 meters in 10.47 seconds and the 200 in 20.82 earlier this spring.
Cunningham graduated from Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, California, before attending SCC.
Cunningham’s commitment comes about two weeks after defensive tackle Kyon Barrs committed to the Wildcats. Barrs visited the UA this week. The 6-3, 285-pounder from Murrieta (Calif.) Mesa High School adds desperately needed depth to the interior of the defensive line.