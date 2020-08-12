Spring football in fall? Games in spring? Answering questions in wake of Pac-12 postponement

The lead-up to the draft typically begins with all-star showcases in January, followed by the scouting combine in February, on-campus pro days in March and the draft in late April.

Would the NFL be willing to change that schedule? Would any possible draftee be willing to risk injury to play in a spring season consisting of 6-8 games?

Several projected first-round picks already have opted out of the 2020-21 season to prepare for the draft. Arizona has no such prospects, but it has some potentially draftable seniors, including the Schooler brothers and cornerback Lorenzo Burns.

Whether those players would participate in a spring season remains to be seen. Before the Pac-12 announcement became official, the Schoolers’ father, Tom, indicated his sons likely would eschew a spring season to prep for the draft.

Colin Schooler’s longtime cohort at linebacker, Tony Fields II, left the UA last month as a graduate transfer. He committed to West Virginia, which plays in the Big 12. That move looked prescient when the Pac-12 nixed football Tuesday.

About one-fifth of Arizona’s scholarship roster consists of fourth- or fifth-year seniors who were expected to play sizable roles in 2020. All of those players will have decisions to make before spring.