Staff picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-ASU and other Pac-12 rivalry games

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.

This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Arizona State game and six other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.

Arizona at Arizona State (-20): Saturday at 2 p.m. on Pac-12 Arizona

The pick: Arizona +20

Despite a lopsided loss last week at Washington State, the Wildcats are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last five games. ASU is 1-4 ATS in their last five after its road loss to Oregon State.

However, the Sun Devils have won the last four matchups against the Cats and Arizona hasn’t won in Tempe since 2011.

With this weekend’s spread, the Wildcats have been underdogs of 20 or more points in four games this season. In the previous three instances (Oregon, USC, Utah), Arizona has covered the spread while losing outright.

All three reporters are backing Arizona to cover the large spread, with one of them even picking the Cats to pull off the upset win.