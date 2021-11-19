Staff picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Wazzu and five more Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.
This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Washington State game and five other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.
The Wildcast, Episode 360: Previewing Arizona-Washington State in Pullman; Pac-12 picks for the week
Arizona at Washington State (-15): Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Arizona
The pick: Arizona +15
The Wildcats have covered in four straight games, bringing their season record against the spread (ATS) to 6-4. However, the Wildcats are just 2-5 ATS against the spread in their last seven meetings with the Cougars.
Arizona is winless in its last two trips to Pullman (2018, 2016) and has allowed 69 points to Wazzu both times.
The Cougars are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games, six of which have come against Pac-12 opponents.
Spears and Lev are backing Arizona to cover once again, believing the Cats are no longer an easy out for Pac-12 opponents. White thinks Wazzu will have the advantage at home in possibly rainy conditions and is picking the Cougars to win and cover.
Against the spread
Lev’s pick: Washington State wins but Arizona covers
Spears’ pick: Washington State wins but Arizona covers
White’s pick: Washington State wins and covers
Score predictions
Lev’s pick: Washington State win 31-27
Spears’ pick: Washington State wins 28-21
White’s pick: Washington State wins 34-17
Over/Under: 52.5 points
The pick: Over
The total has gone over in the last five Arizona-Wazzu matchups, so Lev and White are predicting that streak continues based on their score predictions. Plus, two of Arizona’s last three games have gone over the projected total.
But weather conditions in Pullman at kickoff call for temperatures in the upper-30’s with a chance of rain, which could limit the scoring. Spears is siding with under 52.5 points for the two teams.
Other Pac-12 matchups
Washington at Colorado (+6.5): Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Lev’s pick: Washington wins, but Colorado covers
Spears’ pick: Washington wins, but Colorado covers
White’s pick: Colorado wins outright
UCLA at USC (+3): Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. on FOX
Lev’s pick: UCLA wins and covers
Spears’ pick: USC wins outright
White’s pick: UCLA wins and covers
Cal at Stanford (+1.5): Saturday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Lev’s pick: Cal wins and covers
Spears’ pick: Cal wins and covers
White’s pick: Cal wins and covers
No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah (-3): Saturday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. on ABC
Lev’s pick: Oregon wins outright
Spears’ pick: Oregon wins outright
White’s pick: Utah wins and covers
Arizona State at Oregon State (+3): Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
Lev’s pick: Oregon State wins outright
Spears’ pick: Oregon State wins outright
White’s pick: ASU wins and covers
Season records
Lev: 27-22 straight up, 26-22-1 against the spread, 5-5 picking the over/under
Spears: 24-20 SU, 24-24-1 ATS, 5-5 O/U
White: 31-18 SU, 21-27-1 ATS, 6-4 O/U
