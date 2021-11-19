Staff picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Wazzu and five more Pac-12 matchups

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.

This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Washington State game and five other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.

Arizona at Washington State (-15): Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Arizona

The pick: Arizona +15

The Wildcats have covered in four straight games, bringing their season record against the spread (ATS) to 6-4. However, the Wildcats are just 2-5 ATS against the spread in their last seven meetings with the Cougars.

Arizona is winless in its last two trips to Pullman (2018, 2016) and has allowed 69 points to Wazzu both times.

The Cougars are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games, six of which have come against Pac-12 opponents.

Spears and Lev are backing Arizona to cover once again, believing the Cats are no longer an easy out for Pac-12 opponents. White thinks Wazzu will have the advantage at home in possibly rainy conditions and is picking the Cougars to win and cover.