Staff picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Wazzu and five more Pac-12 matchups
Arizona Wildcats Betting

Staff picks against the spread, over/under for Arizona-Wazzu and five more Pac-12 matchups

Washington State on cusp of bowl eligibility hosting Arizona

Arizona running back Michael Wiley (6) scores a touchdown between Utah defensive end Van Fillinger (7) and safety Brandon McKinney (28) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri

Every week, the Star’s Michael Lev, Justin Spears and Alec White will pick the winner of the Arizona football game and others throughout the Pac-12.

This week, the guys pick the Arizona-Washington State game and five other Pac-12 games. For in-depth breakdowns of each matchup, check out the latest episode of the Wildcast Podcast on Apple, Spotify or The Wildcaster App.

The Wildcast, Episode 360: Previewing Arizona-Washington State in Pullman; Pac-12 picks for the week

Arizona at Washington State (-15): Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Arizona

The pick: Arizona +15

The Wildcats have covered in four straight games, bringing their season record against the spread (ATS) to 6-4. However, the Wildcats are just 2-5 ATS against the spread in their last seven meetings with the Cougars.

Arizona is winless in its last two trips to Pullman (2018, 2016) and has allowed 69 points to Wazzu both times.

The Cougars are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games, six of which have come against Pac-12 opponents.

Spears and Lev are backing Arizona to cover once again, believing the Cats are no longer an easy out for Pac-12 opponents. White thinks Wazzu will have the advantage at home in possibly rainy conditions and is picking the Cougars to win and cover.

Against the spread

Lev’s pick: Washington State wins but Arizona covers

Spears’ pick: Washington State wins but Arizona covers

White’s pick: Washington State wins and covers

Score predictions

Lev’s pick: Washington State win 31-27

Spears’ pick: Washington State wins 28-21

White’s pick: Washington State wins 34-17

Arizona quarterback Will Plummer (15) picks out wide receiver Boobie Curry (2) for a throw against Utah in the third quarter of their Pac12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2021.

Over/Under: 52.5 points

The pick: Over

The total has gone over in the last five Arizona-Wazzu matchups, so Lev and White are predicting that streak continues based on their score predictions. Plus, two of Arizona’s last three games have gone over the projected total.

But weather conditions in Pullman at kickoff call for temperatures in the upper-30’s with a chance of rain, which could limit the scoring. Spears is siding with under 52.5 points for the two teams.

Other Pac-12 matchups

Washington at Colorado (+6.5): Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Lev’s pick: Washington wins, but Colorado covers

Spears’ pick: Washington wins, but Colorado covers

White’s pick: Colorado wins outright

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart got to celebrate this touchdown against ASU on Saturday, but the Trojans ended up losing 31-16 and are now just 4-5.

UCLA at USC (+3): Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. on FOX

Lev’s pick: UCLA wins and covers

Spears’ pick: USC wins outright

White’s pick: UCLA wins and covers

Cal at Stanford (+1.5): Saturday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Lev’s pick: Cal wins and covers

Spears’ pick: Cal wins and covers

White’s pick: Cal wins and covers

No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah (-3): Saturday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. on ABC

Lev’s pick: Oregon wins outright

Spears’ pick: Oregon wins outright

White’s pick: Utah wins and covers

Oregon running back Byron Cardwell (21) is chased by Washington State defensive back Daniel Isom in the fourth quarter Saturday. The Ducks can win the Pac-12 North with a win at Utah this week.

Arizona State at Oregon State (+3): Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Lev’s pick: Oregon State wins outright

Spears’ pick: Oregon State wins outright

White’s pick: ASU wins and covers

Season records

Lev: 27-22 straight up, 26-22-1 against the spread, 5-5 picking the over/under

Spears: 24-20 SU, 24-24-1 ATS, 5-5 O/U

White: 31-18 SU, 21-27-1 ATS, 6-4 O/U

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

