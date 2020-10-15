Stan Eggen’s energy, enthusiasm echo through Arizona Wildcats’ D-line ranks

Stan Eggen’s vivacity cannot be obscured by his mandatory mask. It can be felt at a (social) distance.

“I pray to God I have the energy that old man has when I’m his age,” Arizona Wildcats defensive tackle Aaron Blackwell said, “because it is unbelievable.”

Eggen, Arizona’s new defensive line coach, is 67 going on 27. He’s animated and in-your-face — at least to the extent that’s allowed these days.

“I tell them it’s hard coaching; there’s never any yelling involved,” Eggen said. “I just have a passion for it.”

Eggen’s enthusiasm hasn’t diminished despite his being in the business for more than 40 years. During that time, he has coached multiple future NFL players, including All-Pro Von Miller. Eggen also has developed a set of standards to which all of his charges must adhere.

It starts with accountability.

“I want them to know that I want them to be the best that they can be, and I’m going to coach it that way,” said Eggen, who joined the UA staff in January. “If they want to be as good as what they say, then there’s some things that they’ve got to be committed to doing every day. If they don’t, that is going to be much more difficult.”